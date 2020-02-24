PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tobias Harris had 25 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-112 on Monday night.

Missing All-Star Ben Simmons for the second time in three games because of a back injury, the Sixers mixed up their starting lineup and got 15 points from Furkan Korkmaz in a reserve role.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points despite missing nine of 11 from 3-point range. De’Andre Hunter added 22 and John Collins had 21 for the Hawks.

After trailing by 21 in the first half, the Hawks outscored Philadelphia 23-9 to start the third quarter. They closed out the period with an 8-0 run and took a 92-91 lead into the fourth after Young nailed a 3.

BUCKS 137, WIZARDS 134: Khris Middleton scored Milwaukee’s final nine points and the Bucks won in Washington.

Middleton, who finished with 40 points, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 30.2 seconds left to five the Bucks a 135-132 lead.

After Bradley Beal made two free throws, Middleton was fouled with 7.8 seconds left and made both attempts from the line to make it 137-134 and Troy Brown, Jr.’s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.

Beal, one night after scoring a then-career high 53 points in a loss at Chicago, topped it with a 55-point effort that included 22 points in the fourth quarter and seven more in overtime.

MAGIC 115, NETS 113: Aaron Gordon had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a big blocked shot in the final seconds, helping Orlando rally for a victory over Brooklyn in New York.

The Magic charged back from a 19-point deficit in the first half to move within 11/2 games of the Nets for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

ROCKETS 123, KNICKS 112: James Harden scored 37 points, and host Houston beat New York for its fourth straight victory.

Harden had 31 by halftime, helping Houston to a 72-57 lead at the break. He cooled down eventually, but his first-half work put the Rockets in control against the struggling Knicks, who lost their fourth in a row.

CAVALIERS 125, HEAT 119: Rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and host Cleveland rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat Miami.

Porter’s dunk after a pass from Kevin Love gave Cleveland a 119-118 lead with 1:20 to play. Fellow rookie Darius Garland’s runner in the lane put the Cavaliers ahead 121-118 with 40 seconds remaining.

NOTES

PACERS: Guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of this season with a left knee injury.

Lamb was injured in the second quarter of the Pacers’ 46-point loss Sunday at Toronto. Team officials announced Monday that he had a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus and a lateral fracture in the bone.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »