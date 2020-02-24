BOXING

Deontay Wilder said an elaborate outfit he wore on his ring walk wore him down so much that he didn’t have the legs to withstand Tyson Fury in their heavyweight title fight Saturday night.

Wilder also said he would execute a clause in his contract for a third fight with Fury, hopefully sometime this summer.

Wilder said the outfit – which he said was a tribute to Black History Month – weighed him down and that his legs weren’t right by the time the fight started. Wilder said the entire getup, including a mask, weighed some 40 pounds, and he knew by the end of the second round that his legs were gone.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Connecticut Sun announced they have acquired former UConn star Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis in a trade with the Seattle Storm. The Storm will get the Sun’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft in return.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool preserved its unbeaten record in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 thanks to second-half goals by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in a thrilling game at Anfield.

The runaway league leaders tied the record for consecutive top-flight wins at 18 and successive top-flight home victories at 21 – but not without a scare against an opponent languishing in the relegation zone.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Green Bay Packers have signed longtime placekicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.

Crosby, who turns 36 in September, has been with the Packers since being selected in the sixth round of the 2007 draft. He’s appeared in every game since then. His string of 208 games are second in Packers history to Brett Favre’s 255. Crosby is one of four NFL players to appear in every regular-season game since 2007, joining former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Baltimore punter Sam Koch, and Dallas long snapper L.P. LaDouceur.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »