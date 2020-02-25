IN ANSON, Monday at 3:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Mills Road.

IN ATHENS, Monday at 11:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Campbell Street.

9:06 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on North Street.

9:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:08 a.m, a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Whitten Road.

11:26 a.m., rescue officials responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

12:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.

1:11 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Glenridge Drive.

2:45 p.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Whitten Road.

2:52 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Street.

3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jabee Lane.

3:48 p.m., one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street. A full report was not available by press time.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

4:47 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Community Drive.

5:30 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

7:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Ridge Road.

8:05 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

Tuesday at 2:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

3:23 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

IN BENTON, Monday at 12:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Miller Street.

8:08 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Albion Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 3:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday, 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Owens Street.

IN CORINNA, Monday at 4:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Sunset Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Green Road.

11:57 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Summit Street.

6:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:30 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Maple Avenue and High Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 3:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

9:47 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.

IN MADISON, Monday at 2:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

3:05 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Weston Avenue.

IN MERCER, Monday at 3:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 3:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 2:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Camp Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Industrial Park Road.

12:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Notch Road.

3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

3:42 p.m., assault was reported on Russell Road.

8:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 9:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:50 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cool Street.

9:29 a.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

1:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cool Street.

3:22 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

3:44 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

6:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.

8:29 p.m., assault was reported on Colby Street.

8:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

11:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Temple Street.

11:35 p.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

Tuesday, 3:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winter Street.

4:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dean Street.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.

Monday at 5:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holmes Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:16 p.m., James Lang, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions, following a reported domestic disturbance on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:25 a.m., Renee Hope Speranza, 28, of Rumford, was arrested on a warrant.

10:34 a.m., Joseph M. Battle Jr., 51, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERVILLE, Feb. 19, Dee McInnis, 35, of Somerville, was arrested on a warrant on Hewett Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:50 a.m., Robert Gilbert, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:18 p.m., Luis D. Santos, 26, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Route 3.

IN CHINA, Monday at 7:24 p.m., Nathan M. White, 20, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Route 3.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 8:33 a.m., Tyler A. Giles, 21, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a traffic stop on Ridge Road.

1:06 p.m., Jacob N. Mathews, 37, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on South Belfast Avenue.

3:19 p.m., Mark Lebrun, 52, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over the limit, following a traffic stop on Route 17.

4:19 p.m., Raymond W. Mash, 21, of Jefferson, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Augusta-Rockland Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: