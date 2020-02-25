IN ANSON, Monday at 3:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Mills Road.
IN ATHENS, Monday at 11:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Campbell Street.
9:06 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on North Street.
9:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:08 a.m, a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Whitten Road.
11:26 a.m., rescue officials responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.
12:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.
1:11 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Glenridge Drive.
2:45 p.m., rescue officials responded to a leak or odor of propane or natural gas on Whitten Road.
2:52 p.m., theft was reported on Cedar Street.
3:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jabee Lane.
3:48 p.m., one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street. A full report was not available by press time.
4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.
4:47 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Community Drive.
5:30 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
7:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Ridge Road.
8:05 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
Tuesday at 2:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
3:23 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.
IN BENTON, Monday at 12:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Miller Street.
8:08 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Albion Road.
IN BINGHAM, Monday at 3:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
Tuesday, 12:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Owens Street.
IN CORINNA, Monday at 4:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Sunset Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Green Road.
11:57 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Summit Street.
6:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:30 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Maple Avenue and High Street.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 3:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
9:47 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.
Tuesday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.
IN MADISON, Monday at 2:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.
3:05 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Weston Avenue.
IN MERCER, Monday at 3:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 3:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 6:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 2:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Camp Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Industrial Park Road.
12:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Notch Road.
3:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
3:42 p.m., assault was reported on Russell Road.
8:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 9:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:50 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cool Street.
9:29 a.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.
1:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cool Street.
3:22 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
3:44 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
6:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Butler Court.
8:29 p.m., assault was reported on Colby Street.
8:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
11:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Temple Street.
11:35 p.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.
Tuesday, 3:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winter Street.
4:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dean Street.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.
Monday at 5:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Holmes Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:16 p.m., James Lang, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions, following a reported domestic disturbance on Water Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:25 a.m., Renee Hope Speranza, 28, of Rumford, was arrested on a warrant.
10:34 a.m., Joseph M. Battle Jr., 51, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERVILLE, Feb. 19, Dee McInnis, 35, of Somerville, was arrested on a warrant on Hewett Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:50 a.m., Robert Gilbert, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:18 p.m., Luis D. Santos, 26, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Route 3.
IN CHINA, Monday at 7:24 p.m., Nathan M. White, 20, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Route 3.
IN WINDSOR, Monday at 8:33 a.m., Tyler A. Giles, 21, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a traffic stop on Ridge Road.
1:06 p.m., Jacob N. Mathews, 37, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on South Belfast Avenue.
3:19 p.m., Mark Lebrun, 52, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over the limit, following a traffic stop on Route 17.
4:19 p.m., Raymond W. Mash, 21, of Jefferson, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Augusta-Rockland Road.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Two years after 10-year-old’s murder, Maine still short of caseworkers for children
-
Varsity Maine
Class B North hockey: Hampden powers past Kennebec in quarterfinals
-
Nation & World
Trump defends India’s prime minister, refuses to weigh in on citizenship law
-
Maine Crime
Westbrook man pleads guilty to distributing images of minors engaged in sex acts
-
Nation & World
Trump says 2 liberal Supreme Court justices should sit out his cases