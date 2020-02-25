The building in downtown Portland that houses the television studios of News Center Maine (WCSH-TV) was evacuated Tuesday evening after occupants reported the smell of gas in the building.
Police Lt. Glen McGary said officers closed High and Congress streets to traffic during the height of the evening commute while members of the Portland Fire Department investigated the smell of gas.
News Center Maine stopped its broadcast around 5:27 p.m., when authorities asked the staff to evacuate the building. The station was back on the air for its 6 p.m. broadcast after the fire department cleared the building as being safe.
