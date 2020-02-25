UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mika Zibanejad scored 28 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the rival New York Islanders 4-3 Tuesday night.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Greg McKegg and Brett Howden also scored to give the Rangers their franchise-record eighth straight road win. They have also won 8 of 9 overall and 11 of 14 to close in on a playoff spot.

Alexandar Georgiev, starting for the first time in nine days, stopped 42 shots to beat the Islanders for the third time in four starts this season.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored and got into a fight in his Islanders debut one day after being acquired in a trade-deadline deal with Ottawa. Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson also scored, Mathew Barzal had two assists as the Islanders lost for the fifth time in seven games (2-4-1). Semyon Varlamov finished with 24 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, LIGHTNING 3: One game after losing to a 42-year-old emergency goaltender on home ice, Toronto found redemption on the road by beating Tampa Bay.

John Tavares scored twice, William Nylander scored his 28th and Fredrik Andersen stopped 26 shots for Toronto. Jake Muzzin also scored, though he missed the third period after taking a puck off his right hand late in the second period.

FLYERS 4, SHARKS 2: Kevin Hayes had two goals and Travis Konecny and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored to lift host Philadelphia to its fourth straight win.

Carter Hart stopped 26 shots and improved to 13-1 at home over his last 14 starts for a Flyers team suddenly looking for serious seeding in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers have won 9 of 12 games and are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

STARS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1: Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists and surging Dallas rode a three-goal first period to win at Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Stars are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games. The Stars also are 20-9-3 since Rick Bowness took over as interim coach after Jim Montgomery was fired on Dec. 10.

CAPITALS 4, JETS 3: Alex Ovechkin scored his 701st goal and the shootout winner, and Braden Holtby made 30 saves in regulation and overtime to help Washington beat Winnipeg.

Ovechkin, Jakub Vrana and Garnet Hathaway scored to stake Washington to a 3-0 lead. The Capitals came away with two points anyway after that lead was erased on goals by Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele.

CANUCKS 4, CANADIENS 3: Tyler Toffoli scored 1:35 into overtime as Vancouver won at Montreal.

Bo Horvat, Alexander Edler and Jake Virtanen also scored for Vancouver.

Paul Byron, Shea Weber, and Jordan Weal scored for Montreal.

DEVILS 4, RED WINGS 1: Cory Schneider made 27 saves for his first victory of the season, leading New Jersey to a win at Detroit.

Joey Anderson, Jesper Bratt, Kyle Palmieri and Nikita Gusev scored for the Devils, who won for the seventh time in their last 10 games.

Detroit is 3-16-1 in its last 20. Valtteri Filppula had the only goal for the Red Wings.

Schneider improved to 1-6-1 on the season and won for the first time since March 25 of last year.

WILD 5, BLUE JACKETS 4: Mikko Koivu scored twice to snap a 30-game goalless drought, Eric Staal added his 18th goal and Minnesota won at home.

PREDATORS 3, SENATORS 2: Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson each scored power-play goals in the second period as Nashville rallied to beat visiting Ottawa.

BLUES 6, BLACKHAWKS 5: Zach Sanford had two goals and an assist, leading St. Louis to a wild home win against Chicago.

Sanford scored the tie-breaking goal on a power play with at 13:35 of the third period. It was the fourth goal of the final period for the Blues, who trailed 3-2 after two periods.

St. Louis has won five consecutive games..

NOTES

OILERS: Winger Kailer Yamamoto is out with an ankle injury and listed week to week by the team.

He was hurt Sunday night in a win over the Los Angeles Kings.

