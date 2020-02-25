SKOWHEGAN – Edward James Hannifin Jr. IV, 87, passed away Feb. 21, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born Oct. 10, 1932 in Northampton, Mass. to Evelyn Short Hannifin (later Vanasse) and Edward Hannifin, III. He attended schools in Northampton and Springfield, graduating from Northampton High School. He later served in the Army during the Korean conflict.He met and married Louise (Carpino) Hannifin of Pittsfield in 1955. Ted and Louise settled down in Springfield, where they raised their four children. Ted earned his B.S. from Springfield College in 1973, and worked for the Social Security Administration for 20 years.But really, Ted was a guy who loved books and loved his family. After his first retirement, he worked at his dream job: The Springfield Public Library, where he enjoyed the people he worked with and the library patrons for another 20 years. His life expanded with the advent of computers and e-readers, allowing research and reading at the touch of a button!By far, his love and gentleness to his wife, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was his greatest accomplishment. Yet he and Louise found great pleasure and connection in the Marriage Encounter and Koinonia communities, becoming facilitators and leaders in the Catholic Church, namely St. Catherine of Sienna Parish in Springfield. Ted taught CCD as well, helping young people grow up in Catholicism.In later years, he and Louise became Reiki Master Trainers, volunteering in Hospice, comforting folks at end of life.In 2017, Ted and Louise moved to Skowhegan to be closer to family, and Ted enjoyed exploring his new community and the region’s many bookstores and libraries.He is survived by his wife Louise; his son, Edward and wife Karen, daughters, Maribeth and son-in-law James Boss, Susan Miller, and Jennifer Olsen. Ted forged a special friendship with Jennifer’s partner, Mark Bourgeois; he also leaves a half-sister, Joan (Vanasse) LeBlanc of Florence, Mass.Ted extends his legacy of love to his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jim, Rachel and Aaron Boss; Ben, Josh, Elliot, and Edge Hannifin; Matthew Hannifin; Eric, Ian, and Emily Olsen; and his three great-grandchildren, Lucy, Kayla and Eleanor.The family would like to thank the caring medical community at Maine General Health, especially Dr. Feero, Redington-Fairview General Hospital, Maine Medical Center, and Hospice of Southern Maine for the outstandingly compassionate care Dad received.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Anyone wishing to leave notes of remembrance for the family please go to our website, www.smartandedwardsfh.comIn lieu of flowers, Ted’s family encourages donations to the Skowhegan and Waterville Public Libraries: where humans, exploration, and infinite possibilities connect.

