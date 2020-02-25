STETSON and Greenville – Gayle A. (Prescott) Annett, 68, wife of the late Richard D. Annett, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at Dexter Health Care after a brief illness. Gayle was born July 24, 1951, in Stetson, the daughter of Paul and Gertrude (Eells) Prescott.

She worked in many jobs throughout her life, including Eastland Woolen Mill and Dexter Shoe Co., but the one she enjoyed most was the 15 years she spent working beside her husband at Rainbow Lake Lodge. After his retirement she worked at Indian Hill Motel and the Greenville Inn, making many lasting friendships and enjoying her life in Greenville for over 20 years.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Richard; a brother, Bruce Prescott and a sister, Judy Irvin.

She is survived by her two sons, Russell Annett of Corinth, and Ryan Annett and his girlfriend, Michelle, of Stetson; a very special granddaughter, Taylor Annett; a sister, Norma Matthews and her husband, Lee, a twin sister, Dayle Gardiner and her husband, Kenneth, a brother, William Prescott and his wife, Barbara; three brothers-in-law, Douglas Annett and his wife, Linda, Dennis Annett and his wife, Mary, and William Annett and his wife, Lori, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Marin and her husband, Jerry; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gayle could light up a room by being there and will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She was a loving and giving person who touched many lives with her smile and wit.

A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring at the family lot in Clark’s Hill Cemetery, Stetson.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Central Community Elementary School,

Attn: Snack Fund

118 Main Street

Corinth, ME 04427

