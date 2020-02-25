FARMINGTON – Maurice R. “Jack” Sawyer passed away unexpectedly Feb. 20, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was born in Farmington Falls Dec. 27, 1944, the son of Maurice E. and Elaine (Tibbetts) Sawyer. He attended local schools and graduated from Farmington High School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Tidewater from 1962-1966. He married Shirley Butterfield on June 3, 1967. Jack operated Sawyer’s Sheet Metal, installing metal roofing, doing sheet metal fabrication and installation until his retirement. He was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #123 in New Sharon.

Jack enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a people person that could often be seen socializing with others at the local stores and throughout the town. He had a charismatic way about him, often making others laugh. Chances are, if you knew Jack, you have a story about him. He was a kind-hearted man with a giving nature, wanting to help anyone and everyone that needed it.

He is survived by his wife Shirley; three sons, Michael of New Sharon, Jason of Chesterville, and Nathan and his wife Jillian of Farmington; grandchildren that he adored, Marissa, Gretchen and Ben; also two granddaughters in the Philippines; brothers, James, Tom, Neil, and a sister, Joanne Karkos; sister-in-law, Glenda Leary and her husband Tom; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Ronald; sisters, Judy Flemming and Jeanne Coskery, and a brother Alan.

Thank you to the New Sharon Fire Rescue and staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday March 7, with a time to share memories at 3 p.m. and Masonic prayers at 3:30 p.m. at the Franklin Masonic Lodge #123, 46 Mercer Rd. New Sharon. A comfort reception will follow. Private interment will be in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Donations in memory of Jack can be made to

Brain Injury Association of America – Maine:

Brain Injury Association of America

P.O. Box 7416

Merrifield, VA 22116-7416

