IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:47 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:24 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

8:16 a.m., a mental health/well-being check was requested on Northern Avenue.

8:40 a.m., missing person(s) were reported on Ridge Road.

11:17 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

11:59 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Northern Avenue.

12:58 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

1:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

1:46 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Memorial Circle.

2:16 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested at Old Belgrade Road and Northern Avenue.

2:28 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

2:40 p.m., sex offenses were reported on East Chestnut Street.

3:25 p.m., fraud was reported on Hospital Street.

4:28 p.m., theft was reported on Linwood Avenue.

5:13 p.m., a mental health/well-being check was requested on Northern Avenue.

6:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

6:46 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Western Avenue.

7:02 p.m., a well-being check was requested at Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Street.

7:33 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Eastern Avenue.

7:48 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:39 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

11:13 p.m., theft was reported on Linwood Avenue.

11:43 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

11:58 p.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Water Street.

Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:32 a.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Memorial Circle.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 10:52 a.m., a theft was reported on Albion Road.

11:31 a.m., a burglary was reported on Unity Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 3:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Austin Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 6:03 a.m., a well-being check was requested on River Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 12:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 4:18 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Beckwith Road.

5:21 a.m., shots were reportedly fired on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

2:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 12:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:02 a.m., a fire/odor investigation was conducted on Wandrup Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported near Maple Avenue and High Street.

Wednesday at 5:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on County Way.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

Wednesday at 1:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 4:53 p.m., a theft was reported on School Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 12:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Winding Hill Road.

2:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Winding Hill Road.

11:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

Also at 11:56 p.m., a fire/odor investigation was conducted on Beech Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Sawtelle Road.

6:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heath Street.

Wednesday at 4:33 a.m., noise was reported on Railroad Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:54 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on South Factory Street.

1:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

4:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

5:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

Wednesday at 6:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Beauford Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 10:42 a.m., a theft was reported on South Solon Road.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on North Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Oak Grove Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:06 a.m., a caller from Cool Street reported a drug offense.

11:31 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:15 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

1:57 p.m., a protection order was served on Mayflower Hill Drive.

2:33 p.m., a protection order was served on Butler Court.

3:52 p.m., a caller from Seavey Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

3:56 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported a case involving bad checks.

4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ash Street.

4:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Butler Court.

6:26 p.m., threatening was reported on West River Road.

6:33 p.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

8:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

9:44 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Mount Pleasant Street.

11:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

Wednesday at 1:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

1:53 a.m., a burglary alarm was reported on Elm Street. A youth, 16, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief, burglary and minor consuming alcohol, according to the report.

2:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:06 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Clinton Avenue.

12:45 p.m., a caller from Danielson Street reported a person was missing.

1:30 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on China Road.

8:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Pattees Pond Road.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

Wednesday at 1:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 4:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:56 a.m., Isaac Christopher Landreth, 36, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant for violating conditions of release at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

8:24 p.m., Misty Jean Ireland, 35, of Windsor, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days, permitting display of false registration validation device, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and on a failure to appear arrest warrant following a traffic stop at Capitol and Federal streets.

Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., Joseph Alvarado Jr., 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a pedestrian check at Cedar and Middle streets.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 6:34 a.m., Seth C. Hinkley, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a probation hold.

6:37 a.m., Cheney L. Tubman, 34, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:38 a.m., Erin L. Laroque, 43, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., Lucas Rogers, 18, of Bridgton, was arrested on a charge of aggravated forgery.

5:38 p.m., Jon Cox, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm.

7:20 p.m., James Libby, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protection from abuse order.

11:50 p.m., David Sargent, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., Pedro Lopez, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 3:36 p.m., Nicole Jean Scribner, 36, of Somerville, was arrested on three warrants, and charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on Route 17.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:08 p.m., Donald Joseph Veilleux, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:47 a.m., Alexander M. Parent, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days following a traffic stop at Cony and Arsenal streets.

7:08 a.m., Elaine S. Ferguson, 60, of Whitefield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days following a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive.

