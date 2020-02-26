MILO – Clinton D. Trafton, 68, passed away Feb. 23, 2020, in Glenburn. He was born March 18, 1951, in Wellington, the son of Ralph and Ellen (Richards) Trafton.

Clinton loved going fishing with his brother, Calvin, and going for rides with his mother, Ellen, to look for moose. He also enjoyed playing cards.

Clinton was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Calvin; and a grandson.

He is survived by a sister, Irene Erving and her partner Cliff Steward of Wellington; a very special nephew, Fred Erving of Abbot, who was a special help to Clinton. He also leaves four daughters, Marguerite Trafton and her partner Jonathan Towle of Skowhegan, Audrey Trafton and partner Mike Frost of Lagrange, Lisa Brooks and her partner James Craig of Skowhegan, and Rachel White and her partner of Skowhegan; a son, Ralph Sproul and partner of Skowhegan; 14 grandchildren, Phillip Merrill, Matthew Brown, Sr., Francis Brown, Jr., Timothy Tuttle, Jr., Ryan Tuttle, Dylon Brooks, Matthew Sproul, Michael White, Meranda Brown, Mykla Sproul, Mercedes Spooner, Briana Brooks, Leah Sproul, Savannah White, and one on the way; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Emily, Scarlet, Matthew Jr., Kiara, Audrey, Lilly Avery, Sophie, Alyvia; two nephews, Leroy Erving of Wellington, and Calvin Ross Trafton of Milo; great-nieces, Cassandra, Ashley, and Millie; and great-nephews, Zachary and Nathan. He also leaves his best friend, Hutchy and his partner Carolyn; and two special friends, Lester Erving and Wendy Erving.

Clinton’s family would like to extend a grateful thank you to the staff of Deer Run/OHI in Glenburn, for their compassionate care while he was a resident there.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.

