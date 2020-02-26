WINSLOW – Jacqueline T. “Jackie” Lachance of Winslow passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with her family by her side.

Jackie was born in Waterville on Feb. 1, 1930. Jackie was the happiest when she was with family and friends. She retired from Colby College where she was employed for many years and made many friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Irene (Letourneau) Pelletier of Waterville; her nine siblings; and her husband of 60 years, Fernand “Pete” Lachance.

Jackie is survived by and will be sadly missed by her son, Francis J. Lachance and his wife, and Jackie’s special and much loved daughter-in-law, Lisa of Winslow; her three daughters, Lorraine Boudreault of Beverly, Mass. and her husband Roger, Joan Doucette of Waterville, and Christine Lofaro of East Hampstead, N.H. and her husband Jim; her sister, Ursula Pease of Nevada; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and soon to be great-great-grandchild.

Jackie will be greatly missed by her loving and devoted family. P.S. “Mom made the best brown potatoes ever.”

Per her request, all services will be private.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Those who wish may make donations in

Jackie’s memory to:

Maine Children’s Home For Little Wonderers

93 Silver St.

Waterville, ME 04901

