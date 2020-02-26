DOVER, N.H. – Mary Burgess Huff, 91, a longtime resident of Dover, N.H. succumbed to a stroke on Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020.

Mary was born on the family farm in Warren on April 27, 1928. She attended elementary school in Warren and later her family moved to a farm in New Sharon, where she graduated from high school. Mary then attended and graduated from the Skowhegan Business School in Skowhegan. While there, she met her husband of 69 years, Robert Wendal Huff of North New Portland, who predeceased her in January of 2018.

In the late 1950s Robert and Mary moved to Dover, N.H. where they maintained a residence until March of 2019. After bringing up two children Mary worked at Strafford Savings Bank for many years as secretary to the bank vice president. During her life she enjoyed knitting, sewing, skiing, fishing, snowmobiling and line dancing. Along with her husband she spent 20 winters in Naples, Fla. walking on the beach, riding bicycle, and activities and games with friends and relatives.

Mary spent the last 15 months of her life at Kirkwood Corners in Lee, N.H. There, with the other residents, she enjoyed daily activities of games, movies, music, trips to see Christmas lights, museums and stopping for lunch and ice cream along the way. Several photos taken by the staff show her blissful smile on Valentine’s Day with sweets in the foreground.

Mary is predeceased by her parents, William Burgess and Caroline (Post) of New Sharon; a sister, Elisabeth Rackliff of Hudson, two brothers, Richard of New Sharon and Fred of Palm Springs, Calif.

She is survived by one sister, Martha Bosworth of Hopkinton, Mass.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda with Eric Leighton of Dover, N.H., son, Wayne and wife Lynn (Tremblay) of Albion; granddaughter, Amy Marie and husband Paul Gregoire of Skowhegan.

Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband in East New Portland.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous