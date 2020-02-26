AUGUSTA – Robert H. Gagne, 71, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, following a brief illness. He was born in Augusta on Oct. 29, 1948, the son of the late Antonio J. “Tony” and Leonette J. (Tondreau) Gagne.Bob was a graduate of Cony High School and had been employed by the State of Maine at the Augusta Mental Health Institute for over 27 years.He was a lifetime member of the Calumet Club, was a member of the Biggest Bucks in Maine Club and a former member of the Augusta Elks Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casinos and spending time with family.Bob is survived by his life partner and best friend of 28 years Maxine Dennis of Augusta; his daughter, Leana Gagne of Leland, N.C. and Maxine’s children that were like his own, Robin Dennis and her significant other Vince Dufour and Jim Dennis of Benton; his sister, June Soucy and her husband George of Pittston; three grandchildren, Dylan Germon, Abbi Means and Lauren Dufour; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to:

St Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105

a charity that was dear to him

