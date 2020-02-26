LEWISTON – Sherman H. Scribner, 65, of Lewiston, died Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Cranston, R.I. June 28, 1954, the son of Sherman and Carolyn (Owens) Scribner. He grew up in Winthrop and was a 1972 graduate of Winthrop High School. Sherman worked for several years at Carleton Woolen Mill and later at Penmor Lithographers for 21 years until his retirement. Sherman and his wife, Linda, were married for 21 years. He was a member of the East Auburn Baptist Church.

Sherman was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Weeman) Scribner; his daughters, Lynn Ann Scribner and Jasmine Lee Scribner; his brothers, Stuart and Scott Scribner; his aunt and uncle Marjorie and Ralph Black; three stepchildren; and six step-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service for Sherman in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

