IN ALBION, Wednesday at 6:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.
9:10 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pierce Drive.
10:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.
10:51 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Pierce Drive.
1:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
1:02 p.m., theft was reported on Leighton Road.
1:30 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.
3:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Child Street.
4:06 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
4:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
4:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crossing Way.
8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Child Street.
9:27 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Green Street.
10:37 p.m., a strong arm robbery was reported on Riverton Road.
11:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
Thursday at 2:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ellis Avenue.
3:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 1:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ridge Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 5:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on County Way.
6:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Livermore Falls Road.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:11 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Highland Avenue.
12:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.
2:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Marston Road.
3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 24.
5:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
7:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fuller Corner Road.
7:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fuller Corner Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Rowell Street.
9:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 6:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.
7 a.m., trespassing was reported on Mercer Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:49 p.m., assault was reported on Fairview Street.
Thursday at 2:25 a.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Deer Run Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Palmer Road.
1:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.
5:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cowette Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:29 a.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.
11:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Elm Plaza.
3:51 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:52 p.m., a missing person was reported on Swan Street.
8:42 a.m., a missing person was reported on Martin Avenue.
11:27 p.m., a fight was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 41.
11:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:08 p.m., Alex Lee Sherwood, 29, of Cambridge, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
12:36 p.m., Joseph Kerr, 22, of Mercer, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
1:05 p.m., Katie Lynn Danforth, 30, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating condition of release, probation violation and operating under the influence.
1:16 p.m., Stephanie Faith Drinkwater, 43, of Harmony, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.
3:59 p.m., George E. Chestnut, 59, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
5:25 p.m., Shayla Stuart Belote, 29, of Belfast, was arrested on six warrants.
7:36 p.m., Robert Maurice Marshall, 34, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
8:29 p.m., Scott Harris Godsoe, 54, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
8:53 p.m., Matthew R. Dunton, 33, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Thursday at midnight, Dillon Austin Witham, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:50 p.m., Brodie Dunton, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:04 a.m., Ashley M. Woltz, 29, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of possession of a suspended or fictitious license following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.
2:28 p.m., Tammy M. Rastelli, 46, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following on Elm Street.
