IN ALBION, Wednesday at 6:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

9:10 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pierce Drive.

10:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

10:51 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:02 p.m., theft was reported on Leighton Road.

1:30 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.

3:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Child Street.

4:06 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

4:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crossing Way.

8:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Child Street.

9:27 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Green Street.

10:37 p.m., a strong arm robbery was reported on Riverton Road.

11:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

Thursday at 2:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ellis Avenue.

3:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 1:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 5:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on County Way.

6:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:11 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Highland Avenue.

12:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

2:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Marston Road.

3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 24.

5:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

7:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fuller Corner Road.

7:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fuller Corner Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 9:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Rowell Street.

9:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 6:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

7 a.m., trespassing was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:49 p.m., assault was reported on Fairview Street.

Thursday at 2:25 a.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Deer Run Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:06 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Palmer Road.

1:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

5:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cowette Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:29 a.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

11:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Elm Plaza.

3:51 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:52 p.m., a missing person was reported on Swan Street.

8:42 a.m., a missing person was reported on Martin Avenue.

11:27 p.m., a fight was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 41.

11:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:08 p.m., Alex Lee Sherwood, 29, of Cambridge, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12:36 p.m., Joseph Kerr, 22, of Mercer, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

1:05 p.m., Katie Lynn Danforth, 30, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating condition of release, probation violation and operating under the influence.

1:16 p.m., Stephanie Faith Drinkwater, 43, of Harmony, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

3:59 p.m., George E. Chestnut, 59, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

5:25 p.m., Shayla Stuart Belote, 29, of Belfast, was arrested on six warrants.

7:36 p.m., Robert Maurice Marshall, 34, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8:29 p.m., Scott Harris Godsoe, 54, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8:53 p.m., Matthew R. Dunton, 33, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Thursday at midnight, Dillon Austin Witham, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:50 p.m., Brodie Dunton, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 10:04 a.m., Ashley M. Woltz, 29, of Farmingdale, was issued a summons on a charge of possession of a suspended or fictitious license following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue.

2:28 p.m., Tammy M. Rastelli, 46, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following on Elm Street.

