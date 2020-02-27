AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate has approved a law change that would stop insurance companies from imposing waiting periods before they cover tooth decay treatment in children.

The Senate approved Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn’s proposal on Tuesday.

Sanborn, D-Portland, said the waiting periods put children at risk because they leave children’s teeth susceptible to rapid decay.

Related

Dental bill would prohibit insurance waiting periods for children in Maine

Sanborn cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has reported that about 20 percent of children age 5 to 11 have at least one untreated, decayed tooth.

The proposal would be the first law of its kind in the U.S. to prohibit the waiting periods.

It will face more action in the Maine Legislature.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
dental

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles