INDIANAPOLIS — Chase Young wants to follow in fellow Ohio State star Nick Bosa’s NFL footsteps, and he probably won’t have to wait all that long to start.

The freakishly athletic defensive end who’s widely viewed as the best player coming out of college – just as Bosa was – figures to start off his pro career just as the 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year did: as the second selection in the draft behind a hot-shot, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

Bosa helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl after the Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray of Oklahoma the top overall pick in last year’s draft.

“Nick, he’s always setting the standard. That’s just motivation for me to achieve a lot of real good things,” Young said Thursday during his media session at the NFL scouting combine. “It’s definitely been a blessing to watch him grow into the player that he is. He’s definitely helped me along this passage. He hasn’t stopped. I’m just grateful to be able to see him grow.”

And to follow suit.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Young said. “I’m definitely excited to play with the big dogs and excited to show the world what I can do.”

Like Bosa 11 months ago, Young is the consensus cream of this year’s crop, an All-Pro in waiting, said NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who compares Young to Julius Peppers and Mario Williams.

“I definitely think I’m the best player in the draft,” Young declared. “I think I showed it on my tape. You can go to every game. I think I showed it. I definitely think I’ll put my best foot forward this year. I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are my hard work and dedication, and I’m going to bring those two to the NFL with me.”

Young is considered a generational talent, but Joe Burrow, who led LSU to the national title, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in April.

That selection is owned by the Cincinnati Bengals, and Burrow said this week he wouldn’t have any qualms playing for them despite their lack of Super Bowl success.

Burrow grew up in Athens, Ohio, about 2½ hours away, and he cracked this week that he’d be able to head out for some home cooking now and again if Cincinnati indeed selects him.

Young would be even closer to his hometown if Washington grabs him at No. 2.

He was raised in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, about 10 miles from FedExField, where Washington plays.

“Yeah, I always watch (Washington), the hometown team,” said Young, who insisted he wasn’t a fan of the team as much as he was of certain players such as Clinton Portis or the late Sean Taylor.

“It’d mean a lot, playing in front of my hometown people, it’d definitely be a blessing,” Young said. “Everybody who has known me since I was younger could come to a game and things like that. But right now, I’m not focused on who could draft me. I’m focused on being the best player, the best person, I could be and impress the coaches at the combine.”

PATRIOTS: New England has recently been in contact with safety Devin McCourty’s representatives, according to the Boston Herald.

McCourty last season had five interceptions, forced two fumbles and totaled 58 tackles. The 32-year-old is a longtime team captain who has ranked among the NFL’s best defensive backs for a decade.

McCourty’s twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, is also waiting on his team option for 2020. The Patriots have until March 17 to decide whether they want to retain him or save $4 million in cap space. He inked a two-year deal last offseason.

• The Patriots have yet to contact Tom Brady’s camp about renegotiating his contract, and odds of a reunion are “not looking good,” according to the Boston Herald.

Even with a report the Patriots and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, were expected to meet at the scouting combine, the Patriots hadn’t “reached out” about a meeting or anything else.

The two remaining years on Brady’s deal are set to void on March 18.

