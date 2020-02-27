Scarborough police are asking for help locating the driver of a pickup truck who attached a trailer from a local business to his truck hitch and stole it.

Police, who posted video surveillance images on the department’s Facebook page, describe the vehicle as an older model, gold, two-door Chevy pickup.

Detective Ivan Ramsdell said the theft occurred on Feb. 14 at Southern Maine Remodeling, 108 Mussey Road. Police said the driver backed into the business’ trailer area, attached the trailer to his truck, and drove off southbound on Mussey Road. There was a lone male in the truck.

Scarborough police said the silver 2018 utility trailer was bearing Maine license plate number B844107. Anyone with information regarding the theft should contact Detective Ramsdell at 730-4313.

