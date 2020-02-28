IN ANSON, Thursday at 5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Campground Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Caldwell Road.
1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.
4:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Malta Street.
4:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
5:05 p.m., a dog was reported loose on Northern Avenue.
5:35 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.
6 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Water Street.
6:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
6:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
6:27 p.m., police recovered needles on Western Avenue.
6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
8:38 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Winthrop Street and Blaine Avenue.
9:43 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.
IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 12:58 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 11:43 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on I-95 northbound.
5:58 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 4:27 p.m., theft was reported on Davis Road.
9:39 p.m., theft was reported on Davis Road.
Friday, 3 a.m., harassment was reported on Ten Lots Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 4:42 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.
6:30 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Sandy River Terrace.
Friday, 5:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., a scam complaint was made on South Main Street.
Friday, 8:29 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 9:18 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Monmouth Middle School on Academy Road.
1:01 p.m., an assault was reported at South Monmouth Market on Route 126.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 7:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Winding Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:40 a.m., theft was reported on Powers Road.
2:49 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Summer Court.
1:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenwood Avenue.
Friday, 7:09 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 12:42 p.m., mischief was reported on North Main Street.
IN STRONG, Thursday at 10:04 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:45 a.m., assault was reported on Gold Street.
12:38 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.
3:49 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.
4:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Drummond Avenue.
7:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Court.
10:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
Friday, 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:30 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.
1:42 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Danielson Street.
11:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:06 a.m., David H. Dickens, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold on Water Street.
10:47 p.m., Kera L. Da Silva, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a disturbance on Water Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:56 p.m., Russell Alan Metze, 34, of Carthage, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.
7:21 p.m., Christopher Hills-Pettitt, 40, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.
11:10 p.m., Michael Raymond Tomazin, 43, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:10 a.m., Benjamin Allen, 37, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.
3:44 p.m., Christopher David Newton, 36, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.
9:55 p.m., Mallory S. Bernat, 33, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 4:51 a.m., Daniel Reyes, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:39 p.m., John Rink, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a probation hold.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:16 a.m., Nancy L. Sirois, 54, of Augusta, was issued a summons on four charges of keeping an unlicensed dog on Anderson Lane.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Boys basketball: Winthrop looks to strike Gold again in Class C state game
-
Local & State
Concord buses will stop allowing immigration checks without warrants
-
Local & State
Central Maine business briefs: Kennebec Savings Bank promotes employee to senior vice president
-
Nation & World
Pope, sick a second day with apparent cold, cancels audiences
-
Local & State
Child shot inside home in Waterville’s South End neighborhood, police say