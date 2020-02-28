IN ANSON, Thursday at 5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Campground Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:12 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Caldwell Road.

1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

4:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Malta Street.

4:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

5:05 p.m., a dog was reported loose on Northern Avenue.

5:35 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.

6 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Water Street.

6:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

6:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

6:27 p.m., police recovered needles on Western Avenue.

6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

8:38 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Winthrop Street and Blaine Avenue.

9:43 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 12:58 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 11:43 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on I-95 northbound.

5:58 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 4:27 p.m., theft was reported on Davis Road.

9:39 p.m., theft was reported on Davis Road.

Friday, 3 a.m., harassment was reported on Ten Lots Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 4:42 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

6:30 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Sandy River Terrace.

Friday, 5:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., a scam complaint was made on South Main Street.

Friday, 8:29 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 9:18 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Monmouth Middle School on Academy Road.

1:01 p.m., an assault was reported at South Monmouth Market on Route 126.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 7:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Winding Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:40 a.m., theft was reported on Powers Road.

2:49 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Summer Court.

1:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

Friday, 7:09 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 12:42 p.m., mischief was reported on North Main Street.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 10:04 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:45 a.m., assault was reported on Gold Street.

12:38 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

3:49 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Drummond Avenue.

7:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Court.

10:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

Friday, 1:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Colby Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:30 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

1:42 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Danielson Street.

11:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:06 a.m., David H. Dickens, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold on Water Street.

10:47 p.m., Kera L. Da Silva, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a disturbance on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:56 p.m., Russell Alan Metze, 34, of Carthage, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

7:21 p.m., Christopher Hills-Pettitt, 40, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

11:10 p.m., Michael Raymond Tomazin, 43, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:10 a.m., Benjamin Allen, 37, of Bangor, was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

3:44 p.m., Christopher David Newton, 36, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

9:55 p.m., Mallory S. Bernat, 33, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, 4:51 a.m., Daniel Reyes, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:39 p.m., John Rink, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a probation hold.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:16 a.m., Nancy L. Sirois, 54, of Augusta, was issued a summons on four charges of keeping an unlicensed dog on Anderson Lane.

