WINSLOW — Local financial advisor Sasha Fitzpatrick will present Foundations of Investing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax St.

Fitzpatrick’s 30-minute presentation will explain the basics of sound investing, and how developing an investment strategy can help you grow your money, so you can better finance your retirement, your children’s education, and more, according to a news release from the library.

Illuminating today’s most popular investment options — including stocks, bonds, and packaged investments —Fitzpatrick will explain each type of investment, and the potential benefits of each for those seeking to grow their money. She also will explain key investment terms and the importance of asset allocation.

Her 30-minute presentation will be followed by a Q & A session, in which attendees can receive specific answers to their questions. The event is free and nothing will be sold.

Now a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments in Waterville, Fitzpatrick previously was a language arts and math teacher at Winslow Junior High School.

For more information, call Lisa Auriemma at the library at 872-1978.

