Senior Corps volunteers, Foster Grandparents, Senior Companions and RSVP, have announced the receipt of 2,266 pairs of socks during their second annual Warm Heart, Warm Feet sock drive, held throughout Maine in partnership with Reny’s department stores, according to a news release from The Opportunity Alliance, based in Portland.

At every Reny’s store statewide, the corporate partner, volunteers and store staff collected socks throughout January. In addition, many individuals and companies participated in the annual event including attendees at the 2020 MLK Celebration Dinner, Marden’s of Presque Isle and employees of TDBank, Penquis CAP and Southern Maine Agency on Aging. The socks were purchased at the stores mentioned.

The 2,266 pairs of socks, with a value of more than $7,200, have been delivered to homeless shelters, soup kitchens and programs supporting older adults throughout the state.

Warm Heart, Warm Feet grew out of Governor-elect Janet Mills 2019 inauguration when she encouraged the people of Maine to participate in a statewide “Day of Service” as a capstone to her inaugural week in office. The Day of Service was a call to action to foster community and civic engagement, one Senior Corps volunteers are committed to continuing annually.

For more information, visit opportunityalliance.org.

