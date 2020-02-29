IN ANSON, Friday at 10:32 a.m., a theft was reported on North Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:02 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:30 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:27 a.m., someone was arrested or issued a summons following a reported theft on Cony Street. A full report was not available at press time.

11:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.

12:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Valley Street.

12:29 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.

12:32 p.m., a loose dog was reported near Child Street and Gage Street.

1:18 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Water Street.

1:20 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Western Avenue and Edison Drive.

1:24 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Cumberland Street.

1:29 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

2:19 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

4:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

6:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gabriel Drive.

7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

11:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 5:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

5:36 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

10:18 p.m., noise was reported on Adams Mountain Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Friday at 4:16 p.m., threatening was reported on River Road.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Friday at 10:52 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Sharp Loop.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Montcalm Street.

3:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

4:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Covell Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 5:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

12:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Sandy River Terrace.

8:27 p.m., noise was reported on Perham Street.

Saturday at 1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 9:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whitten Road.

11:23 p.m., a disturbance as reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 1:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the State Boat Landing.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 9:14 a.m., threatening was reported on Church Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 8:29 a.m., a scam was reported on Main Street.

9:16 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on East Madison Road.

9:29 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on East Madison Road.

8:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Heald Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 5 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Route 202 and Old Lewiston Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 3:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gilman Pond Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Emmons Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:10 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Saturday at 4:27 a.m., a fire-odor investigation was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 11:39 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:32 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Somerset Plaza.

2:33 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Somerset Plaza.

4:43 p.m., a scam was reported on Manson Street.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 12:11 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Dodge Pond Road.

Saturday at 3:22 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:26 p.m., a shoplifter was reported, no location given.

2:59 p.m., mischief was reported on Center Road.

4:48 p.m., a theft was reported on South Factory Street.

IN STRONG, Friday at 4:35 a.m., a fire with power lines down was reported on Lambert Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:28 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Waterville Commons Drive and Main Street.

8:52 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on King Street.

10:19 a.m., a theft was reported at JFK Plaza.

11:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

11:32 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:01 p.m., a protection order was reported on Veteran Court.

3:19 p.m., a caller from Burleigh Street reported someone was missing.

3:24 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

6:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Myrtle Street.

7:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street.

9:31 p.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.

10:47 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested on a warrant on North Street.

11:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

11:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street.

Saturday at 1:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:54 a.m., a protection order was served on Danielson Street.

4:03 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Cushman Road.

iN WINTHROP, Friday at 7:37 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:01 p.m., Mark D. Stevenson, 31, of Auburn, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating a vehicle without a license and operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

7:39 p.m., David William Coons, 43, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Western Avenue. During the same incident, Heidi L. Now, 33, of Vassalboro was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:42 p.m., Mark Cruwys, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of misuse of identification and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop near Cony Circle and Cony Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:16 p.m., Travis Shawn Boyer, 22, of Smithfield, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

6:42 p.m., Leif Wolfgang Schinzel, 34, of New Portland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, assault and domestic violence aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:17 a.m., Queen Akers, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:08 a.m., Christopher J. Pelletier, 39, of Madison, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Cony Road and Cony Street.

