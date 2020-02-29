IN ANSON, Friday at 10:32 a.m., a theft was reported on North Main Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:02 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:30 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:27 a.m., someone was arrested or issued a summons following a reported theft on Cony Street. A full report was not available at press time.
11:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.
12:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Valley Street.
12:29 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.
12:32 p.m., a loose dog was reported near Child Street and Gage Street.
1:18 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Water Street.
1:20 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Western Avenue and Edison Drive.
1:24 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Cumberland Street.
1:29 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.
2:19 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Mount Vernon Road.
4:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.
6:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gabriel Drive.
7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
11:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 5:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
5:36 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
10:18 p.m., noise was reported on Adams Mountain Road.
IN CARTHAGE, Friday at 4:16 p.m., threatening was reported on River Road.
IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Friday at 10:52 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Sharp Loop.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Montcalm Street.
3:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.
4:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Covell Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 5:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
12:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.
6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Sandy River Terrace.
8:27 p.m., noise was reported on Perham Street.
Saturday at 1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 9:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whitten Road.
11:23 p.m., a disturbance as reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 1:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the State Boat Landing.
IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 9:14 a.m., threatening was reported on Church Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 8:29 a.m., a scam was reported on Main Street.
9:16 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on East Madison Road.
9:29 a.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on East Madison Road.
8:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Heald Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 5 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported near Route 202 and Old Lewiston Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 3:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gilman Pond Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Emmons Drive.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:10 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.
Saturday at 4:27 a.m., a fire-odor investigation was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 11:39 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Madawaska Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:32 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Somerset Plaza.
2:33 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Somerset Plaza.
4:43 p.m., a scam was reported on Manson Street.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 12:11 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Dodge Pond Road.
Saturday at 3:22 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 2:26 p.m., a shoplifter was reported, no location given.
2:59 p.m., mischief was reported on Center Road.
4:48 p.m., a theft was reported on South Factory Street.
IN STRONG, Friday at 4:35 a.m., a fire with power lines down was reported on Lambert Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:28 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Waterville Commons Drive and Main Street.
8:52 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on King Street.
10:19 a.m., a theft was reported at JFK Plaza.
11:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.
11:32 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
1:01 p.m., a protection order was reported on Veteran Court.
3:19 p.m., a caller from Burleigh Street reported someone was missing.
3:24 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.
6:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Myrtle Street.
7:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street.
9:31 p.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.
10:47 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested on a warrant on North Street.
11:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.
11:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street.
Saturday at 1:17 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:54 a.m., a protection order was served on Danielson Street.
4:03 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Cushman Road.
iN WINTHROP, Friday at 7:37 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:01 p.m., Mark D. Stevenson, 31, of Auburn, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating a vehicle without a license and operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
7:39 p.m., David William Coons, 43, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Western Avenue. During the same incident, Heidi L. Now, 33, of Vassalboro was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
9:42 p.m., Mark Cruwys, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of misuse of identification and operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop near Cony Circle and Cony Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:16 p.m., Travis Shawn Boyer, 22, of Smithfield, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
6:42 p.m., Leif Wolfgang Schinzel, 34, of New Portland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, assault and domestic violence aggravated assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:17 a.m., Queen Akers, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:08 a.m., Christopher J. Pelletier, 39, of Madison, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Cony Road and Cony Street.
