IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

6:29 a.m., rescue officials responded to an overdose on Old Winthrop Road.

8:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

11:27 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.

1:45 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a report overdose on Commercial Street.

3:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

4:24 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Bangor Street.

11:18 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Sunday at 3:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 1:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Lazy Lane.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Grand Summit Lane.

Sunday at 1:10 a.m., an assault was reported on Access Road.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 8:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Deer Hill Road.

IN EUSTIS PLANTATION, Saturday at 11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:18 a.m., harassment was reported on Six Rod Road.

11:06 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

9:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on Winter Street.

Sunday at 7:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 9:54 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

12:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

1:35 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Industry Road.

1:36 p.m., a caller from Whittier Road reported someone was missing.

4:47 p.m., threatening was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

5:18 p.m., a caller from Pleasant Street requested someone be removed from the premises.

5:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

Sunday at 8:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 4:57 p.m., a snowmobile accident was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Old County Road.

3:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on Weston Avenue.

Sunday ay 7:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 2:36 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 202.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Country Club Road.

6:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Country Club Road.

11:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Sunday at 2:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Church Street.

2:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Powell Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 9:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 5:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Greeley Street.

11:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Harriet Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

2:24 p.m., loud noise was reported on Indian Ridge.

5:06 p.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Water Street.

8:36 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Alder Street.

9:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Indian Ridge.

9:56 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Indian Ridge.

IN THE FORKS, Saturday at 12:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Troutdale Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:30 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Elm Plaza.

2:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Court.

3:34 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at JFK Plaza.

Sunday at 12:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

1:14 a.m., a fight was reported on The Concourse.

1:21 a.m., noise was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ernest Road.

9:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

10:43 p.m., a caller from U.S. Route 2 East requested someone be removed from the premises.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Wyman Road.

11:02 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on South Reynolds Road.

7:42 p.m., noise was reported on St. John Street.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pinehurst Avenue.

9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 1:37 a.m, a sex offense was reported on Highland Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:20 p.m., Zachary Lear, 21, of Unity, was arrested on a warrant on Medical Center Parkway.

8:46 p.m., Katelyn M. Nagy, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation following a traffic stop near Water Street and Bond Street.

10:06 p.m., Dustin J. Farris, 26, of Leeds, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

Sunday at 4:37 a.m., Brandon Calden, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order following a reported disturbance on Cross Street. During the same incident, Robert M. Carson, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating probation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:15 a.m., Michael Laurence Lachapelle, 29, of Sangerville, was arrested on two counts of unlawful sexual contact, as well as a charge of gross sexual assault.

8:57 p.m., Joseph Edward Chevery, 66, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct.

10:05 p.m., Scott Michael Lessard, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

11:29 p.m., Chrystal Knight, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of aggravated reckless conduct and aggravated assault.

Sunday at 3:10 a.m., Heather Lynn Hall, 37, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction.

8:05 a.m., Joshua Mortimer, 20, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:15 p.m., Kacee Ann Standring, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:15 a.m., Alicia L. Cumbee, 31, of Manchester, was issued a summons on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Water Street.

3:34 a.m., Nicole L. Pierce, 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Calumet Bridge.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:26 a.m., Bryant N. Wade, 25, of Fairfield, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 3:22 p.m., Angela Merrel Spaulding, 45, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.

8:57 p.m., Jennifer Ann Real, 24, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of operating vehicle without a license.

