NEW YORK — Carter Hart made 23 saves and the surging Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 5-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Matt Niskanen, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny each scored power-play goals. Michael Raffl scored short-handed and Derek Grant also tallied for the Flyers, who swept a home-and-home series against the Rangers after also winning 5-2 on Friday night.

The Flyers’ run combined with the Penguins’ six-game slide has moved Philadelphia into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Henrik Lundqvist made his first start since Feb. 3 and made 21 saves for New York. Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals and Pavel Buchnevich also tallied on the man advantage for the Rangers. Zibanejad has a career-high 32 goals on the season.

Forward Kevin Hayes and Coach Alain Vigneault were honored on the MSG scoreboard during a stoppage in play midway through the first period. Both former Rangers are in their first seasons with Philadelphia.

FLAMES 3, PANTHERS 0: Cam Talbot made 38 saves, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and Calgary won at Sunrise, Florida.

TJ Brodie and Milan Lucic also scored for the Flames, and Mark Giordano had three assists.

Sam Montembault stopped 25 shots for the Panthers, who have lost a franchise record seven straight home games. The Panthers are 5-11-2 since the All-Star break.

BLUE JACKETS 5, CANUCKS 3: Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom scored on power plays during a four-goal, third-period rally as Columbus stunned visiting Vancouver.

Riley Nash and Gustav Nyquist also scored in the third period for Columbus, which ended a two-game skid and moved three points ahead of Carolina for the second Eastern Conference wild card. It was the Blue Jackets’ first regulation win since Feb. 7 and their second victory in 11 games.

Werenski, Nash and Kevin Stenlund each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Murray had two assists in his return after missing 34 games to injury. Jonas Korpisalo made 36 saves.

Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver, and Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots in his first appearance since being acquired from New Jersey at the trade deadline. The Canucks have dropped three in a row and 6 of 7 on the road.

DEVILS 3, DUCKS 0: Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals, Cory Schneider made 34 saves for his first shutout in more than a year, and New Jersey won at Anaheim, California.

Nico Hischier had a goal, Nikita Gusev had an assist to extend his point streak to six games, and the Devils extended their streak of games earning a point to six.

Schneider’s shutout was the 26th of his career, and his first since Feb. 21, 2019, against Ottawa.

CAPITALS 4, WILD 3: Alex Ovechkin scored twice as part of a three-point night as Washington ended a four-game road slide.

Richard Panik and Tom Wilson also scored, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two assists, and Braden Holtby stopped 37 shots for his fourth straight victory. Washington moved into a tie with Colorado for the league lead with 22 road wins.

