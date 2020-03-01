AUGUSTA – Lois Elisabeth (Moody) Hancock, 72, of Augusta, beloved mother, grandmother (“Mimi”) and sister, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Waterville.

She was born in Brunswick on Jan. 25, 1948, the daughter of Ralph Stone Moody and Elizabeth Edelma Ormsby Moody. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1965, received her B.A. in Religion & Psychology from Bethel College in Minnesota in 1969 and her M.S. in Counseling from the University of Southern Maine in 1987, and she was pursuing her Doctorate in Counseling Psychology. She worked for the State of Maine for over 30 years in the Department of Health and Human Services, retiring in 2009, and at the Spurwink School as a Child Care Counselor from 1990-2000.

Lois loved reading, musicals and singing, attending the theater, and researching her family’s genealogy. She loved going on adventures with her children and grandchildren.

She was happiest spending time with all of her family. She loved hosting family gatherings, and she made a point of attending every recital, performance, sporting event, and graduation.

Lois is survived by her three daughters, Merle Hancock of California, Rachel Hendsbee and husband Adam of Fairfield, and Amanda Gil of Weeks Mills; three grandchildren, Annika Gil, Alyssha Gil, and Gunnar Hendsbee; and her sisters Dorothy Moody of Brunswick, Helen Becker of Brunswick, and Joyce Lang and husband Richard of Florida. She was predeceased by her younger brother Harold Moody.

She loved to laugh and was known for her sense of humor. Lois will be greatly missed by her family and all those who loved her.

Relatives and friends may visit at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Thursday, March 5, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a time for sharing. Spring burial will be in the West Harpswell Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous