IN ANSON, Sunday at 5:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Road.

5:57 p.m., a caller from Valley Road reported hearing shots fired.

Monday at 5:38 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Solon Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:34 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:14 a.m., a dog was reported loose on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:38 a.m., a dog was reported loose on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:10 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:31 a.m., theft was reported on Marketplace Drive.

2:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jefferson Street.

3:10 p.m., a dog was reported loose on School Street.

7:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malta Street.

Monday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

1:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Allen Street.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 12:47 p.m., a protection order was served on Manchester Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 5:06 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 11:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Togus Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dirigo Road.

7:07 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 3.

Saturday at 6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Waterville Road.

8:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Deer Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

4:34 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Norridgewock Road.

4:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Hill Road.

10:28 a.m., fraud was reported on Marston Road.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

5:11 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Winter Street.

Friday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

7:37 a.m., theft was reported on Spring Street.

5:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.

7:30 p.m., theft was reported on Central Street.

Saturday at 11:37 a.m., a dog bite was reported at Central Maine Crossing.

4:55 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.

7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Terrace.

Sunday at 11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN HARMONY, Sunday at 11:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Wellington Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 9:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 4:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 3:31 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Central Street.

IN RICHMOND, Monday at 9:53 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.

1:05 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on River Road.

2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hideaway Lane.

Wednesday at 7:55 a.m., fraud was reported on Hideaway Lane.

7:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was made on Hatch Street.

Thursday at 4:38 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Pleasant Street.

7:07 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Kimball Street.

Friday at 1:54 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Front Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:25 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was served on North Avenue.

5:22 p.m., a caller from St. Mark Street reported receiving a bad check.

7:28 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Turner Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.

9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

11:47 a.m., an assault was reported on Front Street.

1:06 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on North Street.

2:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:32 p.m., a theft was reported on West River Road.

4:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Court.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

11:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

Monday at 12:41 a.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

2:43 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

IN WELD, Sunday at 10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Road.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:11 a.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

6:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Kidder Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:31 p.m., Caleb M. Hupper, 30, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 7:40 p.m., Danielle M. Fredette, 34, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a warrant and charges of refusing to give personal information to an officer and violating a condition of release following a traffic stop near Memorial Drive and East Crescent Street.

Monday at 2:59 a.m., Jeremy G. Upp, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release following a reported disturbance on Franklin Street.

IN CHINA, Friday at 7:25 p.m., Nicholas M. Derosby, 23, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus miles over the speed limit.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 12:48 p.m., Justin S. Buker, 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant on Beech Street.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 6:08 p.m., Brandon Bibber, 32, of Pittston, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence assault and one charge of domestic violence reckless conduct following a reported domestic dispute on Route 126.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:23 p.m., Dana William Ashey, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on five warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:40 a.m., Mark Evans, 38, of Rome, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

Sunday at 1:33 a.m., Alisa Carey, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of arson.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 11:18 p.m., Shayla Renee Seekins, 23, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a probation hold.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:18 p.m., Skylar M. Curtis, 27, of Fayette, was arrested on a warrant on Town Hall Lane.

Sunday at 12:58 a.m., Samuel H. Baker, 43, of Monmouth, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on South Road.

SUMMONSES

IN CHINA, Sunday at 10:56 a.m., Jonathan L. Dowling, 48, of Washington, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

3:43 p.m., Elisabeth B. Wilson, 54, of Portland, was summoned on a charge of failure to register a vehicle beyond 150 days.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 12:41 p.m., John M. Roinestad, 40, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding following a traffic stop on River Avenue.

5:10 p.m., Travis W. Collins, 44, of Unity, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

Monday at 5:59 a.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9 a.m., Mark Christopher Evans, 38, of Rome, was summoned on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and criminal trespass.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 4:33 p.m., Taylor A. Boucher, 23, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on South Belfast Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 1:19 a.m., Paul Jordan, 31, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of theft on U.S. Route 202.

