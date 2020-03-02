IN ANSON, Sunday at 5:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Road.
5:57 p.m., a caller from Valley Road reported hearing shots fired.
Monday at 5:38 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Solon Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:34 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
6:14 a.m., a dog was reported loose on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:38 a.m., a dog was reported loose on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:10 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.
11:31 a.m., theft was reported on Marketplace Drive.
2:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jefferson Street.
3:10 p.m., a dog was reported loose on School Street.
7:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.
9:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malta Street.
Monday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
1:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
1:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Allen Street.
IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 12:47 p.m., a protection order was served on Manchester Road.
IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 5:06 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 11:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Togus Road.
IN CHINA, Friday at 3:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dirigo Road.
7:07 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 3.
Saturday at 6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Waterville Road.
8:13 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Deer Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
4:34 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Norridgewock Road.
4:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Hill Road.
10:28 a.m., fraud was reported on Marston Road.
4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
5:11 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Winter Street.
Friday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.
7:37 a.m., theft was reported on Spring Street.
5:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.
7:30 p.m., theft was reported on Central Street.
Saturday at 11:37 a.m., a dog bite was reported at Central Maine Crossing.
4:55 p.m., theft was reported on Highland Avenue.
7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Terrace.
Sunday at 11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
IN HARMONY, Sunday at 11:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Wellington Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 9:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:59 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 4:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 3:31 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Central Street.
IN RICHMOND, Monday at 9:53 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.
1:05 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on River Road.
2:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hideaway Lane.
Wednesday at 7:55 a.m., fraud was reported on Hideaway Lane.
7:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was made on Hatch Street.
Thursday at 4:38 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Pleasant Street.
7:07 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Kimball Street.
Friday at 1:54 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Front Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:25 p.m., a violation of bail or a protection order was served on North Avenue.
5:22 p.m., a caller from St. Mark Street reported receiving a bad check.
7:28 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Turner Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.
9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
11:47 a.m., an assault was reported on Front Street.
1:06 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on North Street.
2:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:32 p.m., a theft was reported on West River Road.
4:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Court.
11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
11:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
Monday at 12:41 a.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.
2:43 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
IN WELD, Sunday at 10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Phillips Road.
IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Road.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
11:11 a.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.
6:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Kidder Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:31 p.m., Caleb M. Hupper, 30, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday at 7:40 p.m., Danielle M. Fredette, 34, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a warrant and charges of refusing to give personal information to an officer and violating a condition of release following a traffic stop near Memorial Drive and East Crescent Street.
Monday at 2:59 a.m., Jeremy G. Upp, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release following a reported disturbance on Franklin Street.
IN CHINA, Friday at 7:25 p.m., Nicholas M. Derosby, 23, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus miles over the speed limit.
IN GARDINER, Saturday at 12:48 p.m., Justin S. Buker, 31, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant on Beech Street.
IN PITTSTON, Friday at 6:08 p.m., Brandon Bibber, 32, of Pittston, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence assault and one charge of domestic violence reckless conduct following a reported domestic dispute on Route 126.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:23 p.m., Dana William Ashey, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on five warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:40 a.m., Mark Evans, 38, of Rome, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
Sunday at 1:33 a.m., Alisa Carey, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of arson.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 11:18 p.m., Shayla Renee Seekins, 23, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a probation hold.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 6:18 p.m., Skylar M. Curtis, 27, of Fayette, was arrested on a warrant on Town Hall Lane.
Sunday at 12:58 a.m., Samuel H. Baker, 43, of Monmouth, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on South Road.
SUMMONSES
IN CHINA, Sunday at 10:56 a.m., Jonathan L. Dowling, 48, of Washington, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
3:43 p.m., Elisabeth B. Wilson, 54, of Portland, was summoned on a charge of failure to register a vehicle beyond 150 days.
IN GARDINER, Sunday at 12:41 p.m., John M. Roinestad, 40, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding following a traffic stop on River Avenue.
5:10 p.m., Travis W. Collins, 44, of Unity, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.
Monday at 5:59 a.m., at least one person was issued a summons following a traffic stop on Cobbossee Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9 a.m., Mark Christopher Evans, 38, of Rome, was summoned on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and criminal trespass.
IN WINDSOR, Friday at 4:33 p.m., Taylor A. Boucher, 23, of Windsor, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on South Belfast Road.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 1:19 a.m., Paul Jordan, 31, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of theft on U.S. Route 202.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Boys basketball: Winthrop, Forest Hills found new ways to win
-
Local & State
Somerville residents to weigh in on electing or appointing road commissioner
-
Business
Adult-use cannabis delivery gets a boost from lawmakers
-
Local & State
Authorities confirm New Hampshire’s 1st case of coronavirus
-
College
Women’s basketball: Bowdoin set to host early-round NCAA games