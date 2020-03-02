PERRY — A Maine resident died in a house fire in this Washington County town near the border with Canada, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday.
The fire marshal’s office said the Sunday morning fire in Perry destroyed a home.
The victim is believed to be Bradford Preston Jr., 32, who lived there. Phyllis and Robert Murray also lived at the home, but were not present at the time of the fire, the office said.
It will take an autopsy to make a positive identification of the body found at the site of the fire, the fire marshal’s office said. The person died of smoke inhalation, the office said.
