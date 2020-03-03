IN ANSON, Tuesday at 1:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Road.

4:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:19 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Robin Court.

8:33 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.

8:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

9 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Old Winthrop Road.

9:15 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Stanley Street.

9:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:13 a.m., an overdose was reported on Water Street.

12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Street.

1:08 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Malta Street.

1:28 p.m., fraud was reported on Littlefield Street.

1:44 p.m., harassment was reported on School Street.

1:46 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Stanley Street.

1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:06 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Pierce Drive.

2:52 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported at Northern Avenue and Kendall Street.

3:12 p.m., theft was reported on East Chestnut Street.

3:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

4:02 p.m., a dog at large was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

4:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Green Street.

5:42 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

6:48 p.m., lost property was reported on Bangor Street.

7:30 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Northern Avenue.

9:53 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Center Street.

Tuesday at 12:35 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Willow Street.

1:57 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 11:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Tuesday at 6:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Earth Way.

IN CHINA, Monday at 4:39 p.m., an assault was reported at China Middle School.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 5:47 p.m., theft was reported on Park Avenue.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 1:02 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Eames Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:58 a.m., theft was reported on Dresden Avenue.

11:07 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Gardiner Area High School.

11:30 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Ledgewood Lane.

1:31 p.m., theft was reported on Spring Street.

5:20 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Avenue.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 8:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Great Moose Drive.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 3:31 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Crash Road.

3:53 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Depot Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 4:13 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Mechanic Street.

6:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 3:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Business Court.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 5:49 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Route 126.

11:07 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Troop Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 9:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Third Street.

Related Read more police logs

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

1:22 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

4:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

Tuesday at 2:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

IN SOLON, Monday at 4:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 8:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bubar Road.

8:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bubar Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 6:14 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gold Street.

10:06 a.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

12:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.

2:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

8:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:23 p.m. a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Street.

9:46 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Monday at 7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tobin Flat Road.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village View Street.

7:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Joe Avenue.

9:20 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Augusta Road.

11:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Joe Avenue.

Tuesday at 5:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Bridge.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:56 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Mallard Lane.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:18 a.m., Dale A. Robbins, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with one prior conviction, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release following a report of a general disturbance on Water Street.

10:31 a.m., Benjamin Pilsbury, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

12:04 p.m., Keith Lambert, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

1:33 p.m., Tyler M. MacMillan, 26, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, was arrested by the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of failure to appear.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 9:39 p.m., Jordan P. Wagner, 36, of Bath, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a motor vehicle stop on River Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:10 a.m., Melissa M. Scott, 37, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

1:06 p.m., David Johnson, 44, of Clinton, was arrested on two charges of manslaughter and three charges of operating under the influence with one prior.

3:04 p.m., Bradley P. Williams, 64, of Belfast, was arrested on two charges of stalking and two charges of harassment.

5:05 p.m., Grant Abramson, 53, of Anson, was arrested on a writ.

5:19 p.m., Christopher Gagne, 28, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a warrant for criminal mischief.

7:20 p.m., Shayla Renne Seekins, 23, of Orland, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence assault.

10:55 p.m., Scott Fremont Haskell, 40, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 2:58 p.m., Ashley R. Sweet, 30, of Summer Street, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following the report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:44 p.m., Jordyn P. Burbee, 19, of Winslow, was issued a summons on charges of failure to register a vehicle and operating with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: