PHILADELPHIA — A former University of Maine football player was shot and killed in Philadelphia following a fistfight on a city street, authorities said.

Zaire Williams, 25, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, was shot in the head around 4 a.m. Monday. The shooting occurred just blocks away from the Temple University campus, where he played football for two seasons before transferring to UMaine.

Williams was driven to a hospital in a private car, but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

This morning we lost one of our family members too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Zaire’s family and loved ones… Rest In Peace brother pic.twitter.com/1yCtWeSKKN — Nick Charlton (@Coach_Charlton) March 3, 2020

The shooter fled the scene on foot and remained at large Tuesday. No other injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities have not said what prompted the fight.

Williams was a star high school running back in New Jersey, and rushed for 533 yards as a freshman at Temple in 2013. The next season he saw limited action because of a back injury and later left the Temple football program.

He played one season at UMaine, appearing in 10 games for the Black Bears in 2016. Williams rushed 302 yards and a touchdown on 75 carries while playing under former Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak. On Monday, current Maine head coach Nick Charlton posted on Twitter, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Zaire’s family and loved ones.”

