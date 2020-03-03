AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Feb. 20-25, 2020, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Marcus T. Allen, 42, of Oakland, on Aug. 29, 2019, in Belgrade: operating after habitual offender revocation, $1,000 fine, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Trevor T. Allen, 20, of Old Orchard Beach, theft by receiving stolen property Aug. 25, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Amanda Marie Barrett, 33, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 10, 2020, in Gardiner, $200 fine.

Josiah Begin, 25, of Winslow, operating after habitual offender revocation Sept. 25, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Brandon A. Bellefleur, 37, of Waterville, aggravated assault and reckless conduct Jan. 28, 2020, in Waterville, dismissed.

Lourdes Bradley, 57, of Lewiston, on Aug. 10, 2018, in Winthrop: operating after registration suspended, $100 fine; violating condition of release, $150 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Penny M. Carver, 48, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Feb. 22, 2020, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Jacob Cater, 18, of Windsor, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident July 11, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Timothy Colvin, 38, of Newcastle, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 20, 2020, in Augusta, $250 fine.

John H. Cunningham, 52, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, all April 26, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. Violating condition of release Nov. 24, 2018, in Winslow, 24-hour jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 3, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Laurie A. Danforth, 53, of Lewiston, domestic violence assault Feb. 2, 2020, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Jesse L. Donovan, 46, of Waterville, on March 7, 2019, in Waterville: unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, $400 fine, seven-month jail sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed. On Feb. 10, 2019, in Waterville: aggravated trafficking os schedule W drug, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property. Aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug Feb. 24, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

David Dean Dyer, 49, of Vassalboro, on Nov. 29, 2019, in Augusta: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating after habitual offender revocation, $500 fine, $500 suspended, 30-day jail sentence; failing to stop for an officer, 30-day jail sentence. On Jan. 30, 2020, in Vassalboro: domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation; obstructing report of crime, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; domestic violence terrorizing, dismissed.

Blaine Eaton, 40, of Dover, New Hampshire, on July 9, 2019, in Augusta: assault, $300 fine, seven-day jail sentence; criminal attempt, one-day jail sentence.

Paul Francis Fay III, 35, of Vassalboro, on Dec. 23, 2019, in Waterville: assault, $300 fine, six-month jail sentence; criminal mischief, three-month jail sentence; aggravated criminal trespass, dismissed.

Kassandra Lynn Gammon, 26, of Alna, on Dec. 28, 2019, in Gardiner: operating after habitual offender revocation, $1,000 fine, three-year jail sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation; attaching false plates and use of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Nicholas E. Gilman, 47, of West Gardiner, violating condition of release Nov. 5, 2019, in Gardiner, $100 fine.

Paul Hammock Sr., 43, of Winslow, operating under the influence Sept. 14, 2019, in Waterville, $600 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Denzil S. Boone Handy, 28, of Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 1, 2019, in Waterville: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, two-year and six-month Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property.

Meagan L. Heron, 40, of Farmingdale, on Jan. 5, 2020, in Hallowell: failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, $250 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.

Zachary J. Hoatson, 30, of Carrabassett, on June 6, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Chelsea L. Johnston, 30, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Shanna Lamoreau, 38, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 2, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Alexander Lapierre, 27, of Waterville, operating after habitual offender revocation Oct. 2, 2018, in Winslow, $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Alan Marden, 24, of Clinton, on July 4, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; driving to endanger, dismissed. Violating condition of release Aug. 18, 2019, in Oakland, 48-hour jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked, failing to stop for an officer and violating condition of release, Oct. 20, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Wayne Marshall Jr., 38, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 19, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Mark A. Meserve, 50, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures April 4, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kaleb M. Nadeau, 19, of Albion, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 10, 2018, in Benton, dismissed.

Kip Ryan Patten, 30, of Randolph, on Aug. 17, 2019, in Gardiner: operating under the influence, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; failing to stop for an officer, unconditional discharge.

Charles Alan Quimby, 39, of Mercer, on Jan. 5, 2020, in Clinton: operating under the influence, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, $500 fine, 60-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation and two counts failing to report, dismissed.

Simon B. Quist, 29, of Readfield, on Jan. 13, 2020, in Winthrop: refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, $400 fine; failing to give correct name, address, date of birth, $400 fine.

Kyle F. Rayeski, 28, of Burnham, violating condition of release Jan. 2, 2020, in China, $150 fine.

Dalton G. Sawtelle, 21, of Monmouth, on Nov. 8, 2019, in Augusta: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; failure to register vehicle, $100 fine.

Angela Spaulding, 45, of Winslow, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 29, 2018, in Winslow, $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but four months suspended, two-year probation.

Kijaume Taft, 40, of Danbury, Connecticut, on Feb. 1, 2018, in Waterville: aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed; two counts criminal forfeiture of property; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, $400 fine, $200 suspended, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 107 days suspended, one-year probation.

Chad Trussell, 38, of Jefferson, operating under the influence Aug. 31, 2019, in Pittston, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

