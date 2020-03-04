IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:04 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Riverside Drive.
6:32 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairbanks Street.
6:41 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Stone Street.
9:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
9:53 a.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.
11:13 a.m., theft was reported on Monroe Street.
11:16 a.m., needles were recovered on Child Street.
11:24 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop on Chapel Street. A full report was not available by press time.
12:05 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bangor Street.
2:44 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.
5:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Cony Street.
6:17 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on State Street.
8:59 p.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.
9:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 3:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN CHINA, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., a burglary was reported on Route 3.
12:53 p.m., theft was reported on Route 3.
IN CORINNA, Tuesday at 7:42 p.m., a breaking and entering in process was reported on Molunkus Road.
7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Molunkus Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:34 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Ridge Road.
1:38 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was made on Ridge Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:19 a.m., an animal problem was reported on River Avenue.
12:44 a.m., an animal problem was reported on River Avenue.
5:10 p.m., a fight was reported on Warren Avenue.
5:19 p.m., theft was reported on Warren Avenue.
9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
Wednesday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 2:22 a.m., an assault was reported on Route 202.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gammon Pond Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 1:03 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Street.
10:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on St. James Street.
Wednesday, 12:38 a.m., threatening was reported on St. James Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 2:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:35 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on I-95 southbound at mile marker 127.
7:14 a.m., theft was reported on King Street.
10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
10:34 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Concourse.
11:06 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Elm Plaza.
4:30 p.m., theft was reported on Yeaton Street.
4:30 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
4:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
7:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.
7:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.
8:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
9:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.
9:36 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Drummond Avenue.
Wednesday, 2:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Road.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.
12:36 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Simoneau Road.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:49 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on China Road.
7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 2 a.m., Larry M. Smithzanders, 35, of Northport, Alabama, was arrested on two warrants following a report of trespassing on Water Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 8:49 a.m., Felix R. Pork, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
9:06 a.m., Joshua J. Crandall, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
11:28 a.m., Steven O. Deleon Jr., 35, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.
12:25 p.m., Donald E. Hunter Jr., 57, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., Casey J. McEnery, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on two warrants.
7:28 p.m., Dean Maillie, 50, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
10:10 p.m., Todd Berton Carson, 44, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., Edward B. Robinson, 39, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., Robert Edward Burt, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.
Wednesday, 1:54 a.m., Matthew Paul Frye, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:18 p.m., Kimberly L. Earle, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
7:50 p.m., Alivia Gordon, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
8:40 p.m., Scott Gordon, 49, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
IN WHITEFIELD, Feb. 25, Robert A. Breton, 25, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration on Cooper Road.
Feb. 25, Kiara M. Stoddard, 23, of Whitefield, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and refusing to sign a summons on Cooper Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., Christine M. Odell, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Sewall Street and Western Avenue.
10:22 a.m., Alexander A. Knee, 41, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Winthrop Street.
5:45 p.m., Amy J. Dand, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of driving to endanger following a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on Stone Street.
10:13 p.m., Thomas Williams, 24, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on North Belfast Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:16 a.m., Daniel D. Ackerley, 34, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days and operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Spring Street.
3:49 p.m., Kyle D. Chase, 23, of Buckfield, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.
IN WHITEFIELD, Feb. 25, Adam C. Buckley, 32, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence on Blueberry Lane.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Newport man pleads not guilty to charge of murder in death of wife
-
UMaine Sports
College hockey: Depth this season helps UMaine turn corner in Hockey East
-
Local & State
Maine referendum on CMP electric corridor has enough signatures to make the ballot
-
Local & State
Late morning crash blocks intersection in Skowhegan
-
Local & State
China Select Board race decided by one vote