IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:04 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:32 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairbanks Street.

6:41 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Stone Street.

9:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

9:53 a.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

11:13 a.m., theft was reported on Monroe Street.

11:16 a.m., needles were recovered on Child Street.

11:24 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop on Chapel Street. A full report was not available by press time.

12:05 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bangor Street.

2:44 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.

5:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Cony Street.

6:17 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on State Street.

8:59 p.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

9:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 3:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., a burglary was reported on Route 3.

12:53 p.m., theft was reported on Route 3.

IN CORINNA, Tuesday at 7:42 p.m., a breaking and entering in process was reported on Molunkus Road.

7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:34 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Ridge Road.

1:38 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was made on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:19 a.m., an animal problem was reported on River Avenue.

12:44 a.m., an animal problem was reported on River Avenue.

5:10 p.m., a fight was reported on Warren Avenue.

5:19 p.m., theft was reported on Warren Avenue.

9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Wednesday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 2:22 a.m., an assault was reported on Route 202.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gammon Pond Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 1:03 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Bush Street.

10:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on St. James Street.

Wednesday, 12:38 a.m., threatening was reported on St. James Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 2:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:35 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on I-95 southbound at mile marker 127.

7:14 a.m., theft was reported on King Street.

10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

10:34 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Concourse.

11:06 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Elm Plaza.

4:30 p.m., theft was reported on Yeaton Street.

4:30 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

4:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

7:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.

7:50 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

8:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

9:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.

9:36 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Drummond Avenue.

Wednesday, 2:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.

12:36 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Simoneau Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:49 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on China Road.

7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 2 a.m., Larry M. Smithzanders, 35, of Northport, Alabama, was arrested on two warrants following a report of trespassing on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 8:49 a.m., Felix R. Pork, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

9:06 a.m., Joshua J. Crandall, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.

11:28 a.m., Steven O. Deleon Jr., 35, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

12:25 p.m., Donald E. Hunter Jr., 57, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., Casey J. McEnery, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on two warrants.

7:28 p.m., Dean Maillie, 50, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

10:10 p.m., Todd Berton Carson, 44, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., Edward B. Robinson, 39, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., Robert Edward Burt, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

Wednesday, 1:54 a.m., Matthew Paul Frye, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:18 p.m., Kimberly L. Earle, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

7:50 p.m., Alivia Gordon, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

8:40 p.m., Scott Gordon, 49, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WHITEFIELD, Feb. 25, Robert A. Breton, 25, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration on Cooper Road.

Feb. 25, Kiara M. Stoddard, 23, of Whitefield, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and refusing to sign a summons on Cooper Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., Christine M. Odell, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Sewall Street and Western Avenue.

10:22 a.m., Alexander A. Knee, 41, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Winthrop Street.

5:45 p.m., Amy J. Dand, 29, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of driving to endanger following a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on Stone Street.

10:13 p.m., Thomas Williams, 24, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on North Belfast Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:16 a.m., Daniel D. Ackerley, 34, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days and operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Spring Street.

3:49 p.m., Kyle D. Chase, 23, of Buckfield, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Highland Avenue.

IN WHITEFIELD, Feb. 25, Adam C. Buckley, 32, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence on Blueberry Lane.

