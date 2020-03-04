High Peak’s Alliance board member Darryl Wood snapped pictures of the sun setting on the Bigelow Range. Maine in winter is a site to behold. Whether you enjoy skiing, snowmobiling, ice fishing, snowshoeing or just traveling between unique pubs and restaurants, the high peaks region has it all.

T0 learn more about the High Peak’s Alliance, email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »