Critics of Sen. Susan Collins’ vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as a U.S. Supreme Court justice are closely watching a case before the court that reproductive rights advocates fear could restrict access to abortion and weaken Roe v. Wade.

On Wednesday, the court listened to oral arguments in June Medical Services v. Russo, the first major abortion case to be heard since Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch were seated after being nominated by President Trump.

The case out of Louisiana looks at whether a state law requiring physicians who perform abortions to have so-called “admitting privileges” at local hospitals should be upheld. Admitting privileges are agreements ensuring a patient will be admitted for medical care if, for example, an abortion results in complications.

Abortion rights advocates say serious complications from abortions are rare and the requirement puts an undo burden on clinics to provide an option that isn’t medically necessary, potentially forcing many clinics to close.

“It’s not that this case would ever (over)turn Roe,” said Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, a pro-abortion rights advocacy group. “This is a clinic closure case. It would decrease access for women to be able to act on the right to an abortion because they would not have clinics to go to. That creates terrible harm.”

The case already has sparked controversy, highlighted Wednesday by the rare rebuke Chief Justice John Roberts issued to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, for comments he made directed at Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, saying they will “pay the price … if you go forward with these awful decisions,” The Associated Press reported.

Collins, a Republican who supports abortion rights and has defended her vote to confirm Kavanaugh, also has come under renewed scrutiny as the Louisiana case proceeds. A decision is expected this summer.

On Wednesday Collins’ campaign responded to a newly released ad by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the advocacy and political arm of the women’s healthcare provider, that targets the Republican for her vote to confirm Kavanaugh and links it to the court case.

“Susan Collins turned her back on Mainers and voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” it says. “She said our rights would be safe. But now, the Supreme Court could dismantle access to safe, legal abortion.”

A spokesperson for Collins campaign responded to the criticism Wednesday night.

“Just two years ago, Planned Parenthood Action Fund honored Senator Collins for being a longtime, outspoken champion for women’s reproductive health,” Krysta West said in an emailed statement. “Now it seems they’re singularly focused on partisan politics. Nevertheless, Senator Collins will continue to protect her constituents’ access to health care.”

The campaign did not respond to specific questions about whether Collins sees the case before the court as a potential threat to reproductive rights or her thoughts on Kavanaugh’s role in the decision.

Last year, when the court decided to stay the Louisiana law while it examined a similar case in Texas, Kavanaugh voted to allow it to go into effect. Roberts sided with the court’s more liberal justices to put a hold on it.

Collins, who is seeking re-election to a fifth term this fall, told CNN at the time of Kavanaugh’s dissent last year that she did not believe he would ultimately overturn Roe V. Wade.