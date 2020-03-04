Opponents of Central Maine Power Co.’s proposed $1 billion transmission corridor through Maine’s western mountains have gathered enough valid signatures to put a measure to stop the project on the ballot, state officials said Wednesday.

The referendum, if backed by voters, would order the state’s Public Utilities Commission to reverse its May finding that the 145-mile line, stretching from the Quebec border to a facility in Lewiston, is in the best interests of the state. But legal experts said the proposal is unprecedented and would challenge the independence of the PUC, probably prompting a legal battle.

The corridor project, which would be built by CMP and its parent corporation, Avangrid, is designed to provide hydroelectric power from generators in Quebec to utility customers in Massachusetts. The project still needs approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A year ago, Gov. Janet Mills threw her support behind the project after negotiating a package of benefits worth about $258 million over 40 years designed to lower electric bills, advance clean-energy efforts and fund other public and community benefits. But opponents argue it would harm the environment without providing tangible benefits to Mainers.

The Secretary of State’s office said the backers of the measure gathered 69,714 valid signatures, more than the 63,067 required for the referendum question to move forward. Next, the signatures can be scrutinized by a political action committee for 10 days and then the measure heads to the Legislature. If the Legislature adopts it without changes, it becomes law, but otherwise, it goes back to the Secretary of State’s office to adopt wording for a ballot measure.

The Legislature typically rejects the measures so they can go on the ballot and leave the issues for voters to decide.

The Secretary of State’s office then proposes wording for the question and accepts public comment on its language. Once the wording is adopted, the measure goes to the ballot. In this case, that means it would go on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »