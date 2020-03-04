A Portland man accused of kidnapping a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a foot chase through the yards of several city residents, police said.

Fakhareldin Adam, 22, is charged with kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, robbery, domestic violence assault, and refusal to submit to arrest, said police Lt. Robert Martin in a news release.

Portland police were notified at 11:30 a.m. by a caller on Auburn Street about an alleged domestic violence assault and kidnapping in another part of the city. Martin said a female acquaintance of the victim made a bank employee aware of the incident.

When officers arrived at 12:04 p.m. near the bank on Auburn Street, they found the victim and Adam. Police said Adam ran away, leading officers on a chase through yards on Washington Avenue, Gertrude Street, Auburn Street, Ray Street and Ivaloo Street, and a wooded area next to the Ocean Avenue landfill and the city’s solar array.

Portland police worked the South Portland Police Department’s K-9 unit for about an hour.

“The suspect would try to hide and then flee when the perimeter closed in on him,” Martin said in an email. “He was taken into custody at 1:07 p.m. in the 700 block of Ocean Avenue.”

Adam was held without bail in the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Portland police at 874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: