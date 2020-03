IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

10:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

10:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chamberlain Street.

12:23 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons or arrested following a reported theft on Cony Street. A full report was not available by press time.

12:24 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Green Street.

1:08 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons or arrested following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.

2:17 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons or arrested following a traffic stop on Western Avenue. A full report was not available by press time.

3:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

4:03 p.m., at least one person was issued a summons or arrested following a reported assault on Cony Street. A full report was not available by press time.

4:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Myrtle Street.

5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Road.

6:24 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Airport Road.

Thursday at 12:15 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Littlefield Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 4:01 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Access Road.

9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

10:14 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Walden Circle.

11:18 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

11:23 p.m., a caller from Access Road requested a person be removed from the premises.

Thursday at 12:04 a.m., a caller from Access Road requested a person be removed from the premises.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Pope Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:43 a.m., a road hazard was reported on High Street.

10:09 a.m., a fire with power lines down was reported near New Vineyard Road and Weymouth Lane.

3:12 p.m., a fire was reported on Main Street.

5:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

Thursday at 7:04 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 9:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:27 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Snow Pond Road.

11:24 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Oak Street.

4:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.

7:12 p.m., sex offenses were reported at an address listed as unknown.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 7:33 a.m., a fire with power lines down was reported on Bald Mountain Road.

7:59 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Dodge Pond Road.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Callahan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chase Avenue.

9:24 a.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.

11:27 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on West Street.

4:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Redington Street.

9:42 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hathaway Street.

10:31 p.m., a 14-year-old on West Street was summoned on a charge of use of drug paraphernalia.

10:33 p.m., a protection order was served on Gold Street.

Thursday at 4:34 a.m., a caller from First Rangeway reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:28 p.m., a vehicle crash with injury was reported on Mayo Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

10:13 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Chickadee Trail.

10:39 a.m., a protection order was served on Whipple Street.

2:45 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:49 p.m., an assault was reported on Marie Street.

4:58 p.m., harassment was reported to the police department.

7:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.

8:39 p.m., a caller from Dallaire Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

Thursday at 2:20 a.m., noise was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 2:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:54 a.m., trespassing was reported on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:39 p.m., Donnalee A. Farrell, 69, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported domestic disturbance on Washington Street.

9:12 p.m., Randy R. Tremaine, 47, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing at Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

10:50 p.m., Brandon P. Arnold, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Eastern Avenue.

11:12 p.m., Darius A. Heath, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Drew Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:56 p.m., Anthony Gage Martin, 57, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:43 p.m., Michael Dicent, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

Also at 6:43 p.m., Jessica Green, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of robbery and a probation hold.

Also at 6:43 p.m., Robert Bishop, 40, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of robbery.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:18 p.m., Jennifer A. Rheiner, 44, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Hospital Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:39 p.m., Emily Ann Smiley, 34, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of violating condition of release.

