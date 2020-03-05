A Met Opera encore of Handel’s Agrippina will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.

The high definition re-broadcast will be from New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

As the imperious title empress, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato leads the Met premiere of Handel’s tale of deception and deceit. Harry Bicket conducts Sir David McVicar’s wry new production, which gives this Baroque black comedy a politically charged, modern updating.

The show will run three hours, 45 minutes, with one intermission.

Tickets cost $23 for adults, $20 for Strand members, $5 for students and college students with ID; available at the box office 30 minutes prior to show.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

