A Met Opera encore of Handel’s Agrippina will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.
The high definition re-broadcast will be from New York’s Metropolitan Opera.
As the imperious title empress, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato leads the Met premiere of Handel’s tale of deception and deceit. Harry Bicket conducts Sir David McVicar’s wry new production, which gives this Baroque black comedy a politically charged, modern updating.
The show will run three hours, 45 minutes, with one intermission.
Tickets cost $23 for adults, $20 for Strand members, $5 for students and college students with ID; available at the box office 30 minutes prior to show.
For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.
.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Sherrod graduates from Clarkson University
-
Community
Guest night for singers planned for March 11 in Augusta
-
Community
Jorgensen ranked among top students at Iowa State University
-
News
Somerset County courts for Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2019
-
Things to Do
DaPonte String Quartet to perform March 8 in Brunswick