IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:23 a.m., needles were recovered on Child Street.

9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:59 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a traffic stop on Capitol Street. A full report was not available by press time.

10:01 a.m., needles were recovered on Front Street.

10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:25 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Cony Street.

1:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Page Street.

1:39 p.m., fraud was reported on Stone Street.

4:28 p.m., assault was reported on Cony Street.

4:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:50 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Union Street.

7:46 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Water Street.

10:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

10:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

Thursday at 12:25 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Crossing Way

IN BENTON, Thursday at 1:42 p.m., theft was reported on Albion Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 12:25 a.m., an assault was reported on Owens Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 2:18 p.m., theft was reported on Access Road.

2:37 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 1:53 p.m., theft was reported at Tobey’s General Store on Route 3.

5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Branch Hills Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 12:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 4:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Birchwood Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., trespassing was reported on Kennebec Street.

11:32 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Police Plaza.

1:29 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Main Street.

8:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:13 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Fairbanks Road.

4:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:41 p.m., an assault was reported on Oakes Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 8:35 a.m., an animal problem was reported on River Avenue.

11:33 a.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:58 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Highland Avenue.

Thursday at 6:09 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Central Street.

1:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Dunn Street.

6:08 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

6:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winter Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 7:43 a.m., an animal problem was reported citywide.

8:43 a.m., needles were recovered on Winthrop Street.

5:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Second Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 4:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Thursday at 9:24 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Federal Row.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

12:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

10:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martins Road.

Thursday at 4:34 p.m., a burglary was reported on Lowe Street.

10:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jones Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Upper Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Estes Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 8:12 a.m., theft was reported on Business Court.

9:32 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

8:44 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:38 a.m., threatening was reported on St. James Street.

9:01 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Water Street.

10:19 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Waterville Road.

10:31 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

10:46 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Water Street.

7:40 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Waterville Road.

8:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Family Circle.

Thursday at 11:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

1:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Blue Heron Lane.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 4:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on First Range Way.

7:03 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Silver Street.

1:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

4:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

5:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:14 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

7:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Redington Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

Thursday at 11:40 a.m., fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.

12:52 p.m., theft was reported on Joe Avenue.

1:04 p.m., theft was reported on Joe Avenue.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 9:17 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Old Village Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 1:35 a.m., Noah W. Hale, 48, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10:08 a.m., Janessa Loren Thomas, 29, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and violating conditions of release.

10:13 p.m., Andrew Clayton Ryder, 35, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and criminal mischief.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:54 a.m., Matthew Paul Frye, 36, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

1:13 p.m., Peter Rosasco, 26, of Yarmouth, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

1:16 p.m., Jesse Semba, 28, of Carrabassett, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in prison contraband and three counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Brian P. Ouellette, 49, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

7:54 p.m., Atom J. McLeod, 40, of Smithfield, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

Thursday at 1:26 a.m., Joshua Lee Graves, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, obstructing the report of a crime and a probation hold.

10:43 a.m., Derek Allen Kunz, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

6:11 p.m., Kayla M. Stewart, 25, of Windham, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

9:45 p.m., Brewster Addison Bainer, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:21 p.m., Clover Sue Baxter, 32, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Friday at 12:55 a.m., Tanner E. Savage, 22, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:56 a.m., Austin A. Welch, 31, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a motor vehicle beyond class restrictions.

6:24 a.m., Michael Kinney, 34, of Detroit, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 2:02 p.m., Anthony S. Lewis, 33, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a reported domestic dispute on Webber Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., Savannah L. Chamberlain, 25, of Summer Street, was arrested on a warrant following a welfare check on Summer Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 4:56 p.m., Leo R. Contu, 35, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating a condition of release following a traffic stop on State Street.

11:40 p.m., Amy L. Giansiracusa, 34, of Warren, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:17 a.m., Devin B. White, 42, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:19 p.m., Beau Hunter Grenier, 24, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration following a property damage crash on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:32 p.m., Dylan C. Willette, 20, of North Anson, was issued a summons on a charge of consuming liquor underage.

11:32 p.m., Cole J. Rugh, 18, of North Anson, was issued a summons on a charge of consuming liquor underage.

