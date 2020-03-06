AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Historical Society has received a $3,167 corporate donation from the Central Maine Power Company to purchase new computers and scanners to assist in processing the society’s growing collection.

The society will use the funds to supplement its operating budget to purchase two desktop computers and two flatbed scanners and replace equipment that is outdated and inefficient to properly preserve documents, photographs, scrapbooks, maps, manuscripts, books and ephemera, according to a news release from the society.

On Feb. 10, CMP Vice President Eric Stinneford visited KHS headquarters, the Henry Weld Fuller Jr. House and received a tour and information about the proposed expansion plans for the building. The tour included a trip through the current archive areas, the closed stack library, and information on the current exhibits and recent acquisitions. Following the tour, Stinneford presented KHS President Patsy Crockett and Administrative Director Scott Wood with the donation and a copy of “The Light from the River,” a history of Central Maine Power’s first 100 years of service, written by Clark T. Irwin Jr., for the KHS collection.

Upon learning that KHS had been selected to receive the donation, Crockett said, “I’m very pleased that these funds will allow KHS to begin a cycle of replacing our aging equipment and provide volunteers with the tools necessary to preserve and catalog the society’s many collections.” She added, “Our older computers are slow and quite frustrating to the many wonderful volunteers at KHS,” according to the release.

The initial request for the funding was submitted to CMP’s Corporate Communications Committee, which reviews funding requests as they look to support non-profits working in the central Maine area.

