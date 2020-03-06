Musicians between the ages of 12 and 30 who reside in Franklin or Somerset county and wish to pursue instruction or musical development on their chosen instrument(s) are invited to apply to the Uncle Al Fund at the Maine Community Foundation, according to a news release from the foundation.

The fund supports eligible musicians seeking to expand their understanding of, and skill level on, their chosen instrument(s) through enrollment in a valid program or with approved individual instructors. Preference will be given to musicians who play acoustic instruments, including voice.

The fund honors Alexander Sheeran (1938-2014), a musician who lived and played in the Carrabassett Valley for nearly 50 years. Uncle Al was beloved by his friends and neighbors, who set up the fund to pay tribute to his musical spirit, wry wit, and compassionate nature.

The application deadline is April 1.

For more information and an application, visit mainecf.org.

