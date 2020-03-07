IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:39 a.m., theft was reported on Union Street.

11:46 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Granite Street.

2:28 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Pierce Drive.

3:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

6:39 p.m., theft was reported on Edison Drive.

7:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Flagg Street.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Road.

11:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Senator Way.

Saturday at 3:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN CHINA, Friday at 3:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jack Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Green Road.

5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bates Drive.

Saturday, 12:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 2:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Croswell Road.

Saturday, 12:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:15 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

1:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 6:59 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Heald Street.

Saturday, 8:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughn Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 2:28 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Annabessacook Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 2:20 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

Saturday, 9:50 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Starks Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 9:03 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Fairmount Circle Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

9:43 p.m., a missing person was reported on Heath Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:09 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Waterville Road.

12:11 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Plaza.

4:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ledgewood Drive.

5:46 p.m., theft was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

7:56 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Fairview Avenue.

9:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dartmouth Street.

Saturday, 12:05 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Dartmouth Street.

12:26 a.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Bush Street.

IN STRONG, Friday at 2:39 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on North Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 6:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Twin Oaks Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:02 a.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

9:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ash Street.

10:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ash Street.

11:50 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:53 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

2:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Montcalm Street.

3:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Poolers Park Way.

4:20 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

6:45 p.m., a missing person was reported on Vallee Avenue.

8:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Court.

10:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.

Saturday, 12:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

IN WILTON, Friday at 6:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Corrigan Avenue.

Saturday, 10:36 a.m., vandalism was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:19 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:11 a.m., Christopher James Martel, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charged with violation of bail on Western Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:22 p.m., Dwayne Weese, 53, of Athens, was arrested on a charge of arson.

6:15 p.m., Andrew Lary, 29, of Ripley, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and failure to stop.

6:59 p.m., Payson Howard Viles, 21, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

9:30 p.m., Jonathan B. Lawrence, 19, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of driving to endanger, violating condition of release, operating under the influence, failure to notify accident by quickest means, false attachment of plates, leaving the scene of an accident with a motion to revoke bail.

9:35 p.m., Sean Joseph Floyd, 54, of Swanville, was arrested on a probation hold.

9:35 p.m., Jacob M. Rose, 20, of Brooks, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, driving to endanger, failing to stop for a police officer with a motion to revoke bail.

9:40 p.m., Perry Everett Cole, 52, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

10:47 p.m., Zachariah B. Mountain, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal use of disabling chemicals, assault and aggravated driving to endanger.

Saturday, 1:39 a.m., Crystal Miner, 34, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:30 a.m., Courtney Alexandra Morin, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

3:55 a.m., Mathew Allen Giguere, 34, of Skowhegan was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

3:58 a.m., William Kenneth Eldredge, 27, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:21 a.m., Lincoln Bither, 23, of Gorham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:43 a.m., Spencer M. Vogt, 32, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended, on Water Street.

8:58 p.m., Joseph M. Derico, 69, of Appleton, was summoned on a charge of operating under the influence, at the intersection of Sewall Street and Southern Avenue.

