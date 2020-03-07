SKOWHEGAN – John Henry Jason lost his battle with COPD on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his beloved sister, Catherine Gurney, by his side. John was born the son of William Jason and Rita Betts in Waterville on Aug. 15, 1943.

He attended Waterville Public Schools earning his GED later in life. Through the years, he could be found working as a painter for his brother, Brad Jason or as a mechanic for his brother-in-law, Donald Gurney. He had a good life that he definitely lived on his own terms.

John was predeceased by his parents; and his oldest son, John Jason; his cherished grandmother, Catherine Ferland; brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Peggy Jason, and his brother-in-law, Donald E Gurney.

John is survived by his sister, Catherine Gurney of Waterville; his daughters, Crystal (Jason) Pruett of New Port Richey, Fla. and Johna (Jason) and husband John Goodale of Waterville; as well as several grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He will also be sadly missed by special friends, Dale and Melanie Salley, Roy Whitney, and Patrick Hotchkiss.

The family would like to thank everyone that spent time with John throughout this last year making his quality of life as pleasant as it could be. A very special thank you to Dale Salley for being there, checking in and looking out for John each and every day.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Notre Dame Church on Silver Street in Waterville. A spring burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Servants of the Blessed Sacrament

101 Silver Street

Waterville, ME 04901

