AUGUSTA – Paul Emile Gagnon, 77, of Augusta, died peacefully on March 4, 2020 at Togus VA Hospice Center after a long battle with cancer, with his sister, Marie Henry, by his side.

Paul was born in Lewiston on Feb. 24, 1943. He was the son of the late Woodrow and Laura Gagnon.

Paul lived in Chelsea and graduated from Hall Dale High School. He worked at Bath Iron Works for 25 years. Following retirement, Paul moved to Florida where he resided until moving back to Maine six months ago to be closer to his family.

Paul is survived by sisters, Marie Henry of Augusta, Ernestine and husband Ronnie Stoddard of Boothbay Harbor and Helen Lankist of Enterprise, Ala.; several nephews to include John Fortin and fiancé Nicole Anthoine of Auburn, Mark Fortin of Winthrop, Dickie Morin of Gardiner, Eddie Lankist and wife Kay of Marianna, Fla., Frank Lankist of Navarre, Fla., Michael Stoddard and wife Melissa of Trinity, Fla., Jeff Stoddard of Augusta; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Paul was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Richard Gagnon, and sisters, Georgette Lankist and Linda Morin.

The family would like to extend a huge Thank You to the staff at Togus Hospice Center for the amazing care that was extended to Paul while under their care.

A memorial committal service will be held on May 11 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com

