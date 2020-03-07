WATERVILLE – Shirley Ann Exner, a longtime resident of Waterville passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 70, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Mahwah, N.J. on March 18, 1949, the daughter of Stanley T. Dunn and Mary Jean Dunn of Mahwah, N.J.

Shirley was married to her husband and best friend, William R. Exner, for 45 wonderful years. Shirley raised four children as a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with them and her six grandchildren. Her greatest wish was to have a close family that loves and supports each other. She spent her free time reading and knitting. As an avid knitter, Shirley knitted hundreds of sets of hats and mittens to donate to the local Waterville schools for children in need over the years.

She is survived by her husband, William R. Exner of Waterville; daughters, Christina E. Exner of Oakland, Amanda C. Exner of Gardiner, Brenda J. Exner of Oakland, James C. Exner and his wife Shauna of China; grandchildren, LTJG Phillip A. Exner and his girlfriend Abbie Gaudette, Joseph M. Exner, Billy W. Eaton, Brandon Brown-Exner, Trevor Exner, Addison Exner, former sons-in-law, Eric R. Holt and Kirby K. Knox; her three sisters, Gail Dunn McCullough and husband Bill of Morrill, Wanda Caggiano and husband Robert of Hamburg, N.J., Karen Knichel and husband Jeff of New Jersey, three brothers, Steven Dunn of Martinez, Calif., Russell Dunn of Branchville, N.J., Paul Dunn of Fletcher, Vt.; her special cousin, Peggy Benson of New Jersey and several cousins, nephews and nieces.

Shirley is predeceased by her father, Stanley T. Dunn and mother, Mary Jean Dunn of Mahwah, N.J.; and sister-in-law, Mary Dunn of Martinez, Calif.

~Her wish for a close family has always been and always will be fulfilled~

There will be a celebration of life at the American Oakland Legion, 22 Church Street, Oakland on March 15, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, please donate hats and mittens in our beloved mothers name to

George J. Mitchell School

58 Drummond Ave.

Waterville, ME 04901

