IN ALBION, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Unity Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
1:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hatch Hill Road.
2:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
2:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stanley Street.
7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:44 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Quimby Street. The incident is under investigation and additional information was not immediately available Sunday.
7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
9:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Gerabro Acre Road.
10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.
11:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
Sunday at 5:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
8:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:54 a.m., mischief was reported on Pirate Lane.
8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:33 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.
9:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
Sunday, 12:11 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
12:15 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
1:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.
Sunday, 1:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street at the University of Maine.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:36 a.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.
9:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Jones Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 9:50 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Starks Road.
8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mile Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 9:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Warren Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 1:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.
9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.
4:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
6:13 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
11:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.
Sunday, 1:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN SOLON, Saturday at 1:19 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Parkman Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Poolers Park Way.
9:32 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Veteran Court.
12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Road.
1:28 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.
4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Sunday, 1:32 a.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:18 p.m., Manuel Joseph Gaspar, 40, of Vassalboro, was arrested on Bangor Street and charged with operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:41 p.m., Joseph Johnson, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.
9:56 p.m., Brian Anthony Gallerani, 34, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of assault, assault on an emergency care provider, criminal mischief, indecent conduct and a probation hold.
11:35 p.m., Sabrina Christine Madore, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
Sunday, 12:14 a.m., Matthew David Cyr, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
1:06 a.m., Dustin Michael Page, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
5:25 a.m., Charles L. Quimby, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:25 a.m., Connie Richards, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and unlawful possession.
11:03 p.m., Joseph A. Cormier Jr., 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Sunday, 1:21 a.m., Jacqueline Kilmer, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:42 a.m., Brian S. Geiger, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
1:42 a.m., Steven Silcox, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:18 p.m., a 44-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days, at the intersection of Cony and Arsenal streets.
4:22 p.m., a 33-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, on Woodard Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 11:04 a.m., Stephanie Lynn Peaslee, 39, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, at the intersection of Water and Greenville streets.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:31 p.m., Joseph Johnson, 41, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.
