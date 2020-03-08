IN ALBION, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Unity Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

1:56 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hatch Hill Road.

2:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

2:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stanley Street.

7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:44 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Quimby Street. The incident is under investigation and additional information was not immediately available Sunday.

7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Gerabro Acre Road.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

11:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

Sunday at 5:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:54 a.m., mischief was reported on Pirate Lane.

8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:33 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.

9:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

Sunday, 12:11 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:15 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

1:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Temple Road.

Sunday, 1:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street at the University of Maine.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:36 a.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.

9:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Jones Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 9:50 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Starks Road.

8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 9:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 1:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

4:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

6:13 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

11:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

Sunday, 1:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 1:19 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Poolers Park Way.

9:32 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Veteran Court.

12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Road.

1:28 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday, 1:32 a.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:18 p.m., Manuel Joseph Gaspar, 40, of Vassalboro, was arrested on Bangor Street and charged with operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:41 p.m., Joseph Johnson, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

9:56 p.m., Brian Anthony Gallerani, 34, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of assault, assault on an emergency care provider, criminal mischief, indecent conduct and a probation hold.

11:35 p.m., Sabrina Christine Madore, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

Sunday, 12:14 a.m., Matthew David Cyr, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

1:06 a.m., Dustin Michael Page, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

5:25 a.m., Charles L. Quimby, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:25 a.m., Connie Richards, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and unlawful possession.

11:03 p.m., Joseph A. Cormier Jr., 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday, 1:21 a.m., Jacqueline Kilmer, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:42 a.m., Brian S. Geiger, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1:42 a.m., Steven Silcox, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:18 p.m., a 44-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days, at the intersection of Cony and Arsenal streets.

4:22 p.m., a 33-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, on Woodard Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 11:04 a.m., Stephanie Lynn Peaslee, 39, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, at the intersection of Water and Greenville streets.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:31 p.m., Joseph Johnson, 41, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

