WEST GARDINER – Barbara Louise (Bailey) Thornton, 95, of West Gardiner passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Buxton surrounded by loved ones.

Barbara was born in Gardiner on Dec. 22, 1924, the daughter of Earl and Agnes (Praught) Bailey. Barbara graduated from Gardiner High School in 1942.

She worked as a welder at Bath Iron Works during World War II. She also worked for many years at the Gardiner Shoe Factory, the Stevens School in Hallowell, The Accessory Shop in Gardiner and at Hall-Dale High School. She was a member of Winter Street Baptist Church in Gardiner for 50-plus years.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, James of 63 years; three sisters, Dorothy, Catherine and Carolyn, five brothers, Donald, Elwood, Charles, Earl and Jon; granddaughter, Karyn (Mason) Truman; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Bailey.

She is survived by three daughters Sharilyn Uhl and husband Ronald of Maryland, Jane Mooers and husband Gary of West Gardiner and Roxanne Gervais and husband Dennis of Buxton; sister, Joyce Fraser of Randolph; six grandchildren Kimberly Hewett of Readfield, James Pellegrini of West Gardiner, Staci Pellegrini of Augusta, Melissa Bailey of Buxton, Marc Gervais of South Berwick and Andrew Gervais of Standish; 10 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their care and compassion shown to our mother the last few weeks.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, Gardiner. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at Winter Street Baptist Church, Gardiner. A spring burial will be held in the Litchfield Plains Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the

Winter Street Baptist Church

32 Winter Street

Gardiner, ME 04345

