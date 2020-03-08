SCARBOROUGH – Dorothy (Bridges) Roderick passed away quietly on March 1, 2020, at the age of 101.

Born in Oakland, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Foster) Bridges, she attended Oakland schools, graduating from Williams High School in 1936. She married Arthur Roderick n Waterville in 1940. They were married for 59 happy years until he passed away in her arms in 1999.

Employed by the Waterville Morning Sentinel for five years, she was reassigned to the Gannett Portland Newspapers, The Portland Press Herald, Evening Express and Sunday Telegram. She and Arthur moved to Portland. Because of her love and devotion for her newspapers and her expertise in advertising, she became national advertising manager. She was considered one of the very first female executives in her field. Her work consisted of traveling to many states calling on advertising agencies and their clients, updating them on Maine and the Portland market, and soliciting advertising for Maine and the Portland newspapers. She retired after 34 happy years with the Gannett Publishing Company.

Dot and Arthur spent summers in Maine golfing at the Willowdale Golf Club, and wintered in Florida, where they were members of the Daytona Beach Country Club. They also enjoyed traveling. A special trip was made to Japan as a gift from Arthur’s brother, John Roderick, an Associated Press correspondent, famous for covering China during World War II.

She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur; her parents; a brother, Harold Bridges Jr. and sister, Geri Dodd.

She is survived by her sister, Jan LaFlamme of Waterville; several nephews and their families; and her dear, best friend, Jennifer Malia, who so lovingly watcher over her, seeing to her every need, bringing smiles to her face and uplifting her spirits on a daily basis. She also leaves behind beloved neighbors who were true friends, keeping watch over her and brightening all of her days. She often said how lucky she was.

Dot was a loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt, friend, who cherished her family and friends, and was an inspiration with her love and loyalty, and her fierce determination to be independent as long as possible in her home on Oakland Avenue. She was much loved and will be sorely missed.

At her request, there will be no funeral or visiting hours. Burial will be in Waterville at a later date.

If wished, memorial donations can be made to

Gosnell Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Road

Scarborough, ME 04074

To express condolences and to participate in her online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »