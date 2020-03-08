GARDINER – Stephen Patrick Hanley, passed away on March 5, 2020, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He was born on June 24,1944, in Gardiner.

He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1964 and served four years in the United States Air Force.

After his military service, he attended CMVTI in the Building Trades Apprenticeship Program. He worked as a pipefitter for Scott Paper which later became SAPPI Pulp and Paper, in the Somerset Plant for many years until his retirement. During that time, he graduated from the Maine Police Academy. He worked as a reserve officer for the Skowhegan Police Department, Gardiner Police Department, and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. He enjoyed this work immensely and was proud to serve each community.

After his retirement from Sappi, he and his family returned to the Gardiner area, purchasing and renovating a family home, the Edward Arlington Robinson House, then purchasing and moving into another family home in the area.

He served several terms on the Gardiner City Council, was a member of the Board for the Gardiner Boy’s & Girl’s Club and had also been on the board for the Gardiner Federal Credit Union. Stephen proudly served eight years in the Maine State Legislature, representing Randolph and Gardiner. While there, he served on the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

Stephen was a lifetime parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church/St. Michael’s Parish, in Gardiner. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Assembly #348. He also was a member of the American Legion Smith Wiley Post 4, Member of the NRA, Sportsman Alliance of Maine and a volunteer for Wreaths Across America.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Edward E. and Florence H. Hanley; two infant children, Stephanie Ruth and Molly Kate, and his beloved siblings, Terence (Terry) Missing in Action during the Vietnam War in January of 1968, Robert (Tony) Anthony, his sister Cheryl Hamilton, as well as two brothers-in-law, Kimball Fraser and Richard Lechette.

Stephen is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sheila White Hanley; and his three children, Stacey Hanley of Gardiner; Sarah Hanley of West Gardiner and her husband Nathan Whalen and their two children, Eben and Luke Whalen; Stephen Hanley II of Vienna and his wife Paula and their three children, Joseph, Lily, and Samuel. He is also survived by siblings, Edward Hanley and wife Adrienne, Barbara Lechette, James “Jay” Hanley and his partner Steven Wentworth, Alicia Fraser, John Hanley and his wife Linda, Jeffery Hanley and his wife Sally, Lawrence Hamilton and George Snead, brothers-in-laws. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Brenda Fowler and her husband David, and brother-in-law Robert White and his wife Kristine; along with his much-loved nieces, nephews and cousins, including Anne Cough who helped him a great deal during his illness.

Stephen’s family will forever be grateful for his devotion to them, cherishing many happy memories that include his unfailing support through all of their endeavors, and the hardworking example he set. He will be remembered by all for his love of community and country, his Irish heritage, gardening, hobby farming, hunting, feeding the birds, time in the woods and nature, enjoying a good meal, going for long walks. And of course, his sense of humor.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 103 School Street, Gardiner. A spring burial with full military honors will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Gardiner.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations:

American Legion

Smith-Wiley Post 4

46 Griffin St.

Gardiner, ME 04345

or the

Androscoggin Hospice Home

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

