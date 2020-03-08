SAN PEDRO, Calif. – Todd Michael Greene died from cancer in San Pedro Calif. on Feb. 26, 2020. He was born March 6, 1967 in Augusta to Seth and Elaine Greene.

He graduated in 1985 from Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale and Bowdoin College in Brunswick in 1989.

He was an artist, designer and entrepreneur of several revolutionary products that won him the prestigious Red Dot Design Award, an international design competition for one of his products. He also has an invention on permanent display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, which also was listed in Time Magazine “Ten Best Designs in 2000.

He is survived by his loving wife, Thao Thi Thanh Bui of San Pedro, Calif.; his parents, Seth Greene of Augusta, Elaine Miller of Saco, sister, Robyn Foss of Saco, brother, Kenneth Greene of Portland. Also his Bowdoin family, many friends and long life friend, Brenda Shaw.

He was predeceased by his older brother, Eric Peter Greene.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday March 12, at 3 p.m. at Temple Beth El, 5 Woodlawn St., Augusta.

Donations may be made in his memory to the

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 4240

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

or www.cancer.org

