BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team will be home again for the Sweet 16.

Bowdoin was one of four school selected as sectional host sites for the third and fourth rounds of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament. Bowdoin will host two Sweet 16 games on Friday and an Elite Eight game on Saturday.

The Polar Bears (27-2) advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 90-51 win over Brooklyn on Friday and a 86-67 win over New York University on Saturday. They will face Trine University of Angola, Indiana, at 7 p.m. Friday. In the first game Friday, Oglethorpe will play Whitman at 5 p.m. The winners will face off at 7 p.m. Saturday.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 76, (9) MISSISSIPPI STATE 62: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 15 points and the Gamecocks (32-1) rolled to their fifth SEC tournament title in six years, blowing out the defending champion Bulldogs (27-6) in Greenville, South Carolina.

IOWA STATE 57, (2) BAYLOR 56: Ashley Joens scored 15 points, including the decisive free throw with 0.9 second left, to help the Cyclones (18-11, 10-8 Big 12) stun Baylor (28-2, 17-1), in Ames, Iowa, ending the Bears’ 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak.

(5) UCONN 79, SOUTH FLORIDA 38: Megan Walker scored 21 points to lead the Huskies (28-3) to an American Athletic Conference semifinal win over the Bulls (19-13) in Uncasville, Connecticut.

(10) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 71, (22) FLORIDA STATE 66: Aislinn Konig and Elissa Cunane each scored 18 points and 10th-ranked the Wolfpack (28-4) won their first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship in 29 years, beating the Seminoles (24-8) in Greensboro, North Carolina.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(9) MARYLAND 83, (25) MICHIGAN 70: Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the Terrapins (24-7, 14-6) beat the Wolverines (19-12, 10-10) to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

(16) MICHIGAN STATE 80, (19) OHIO STATE 69: Cassius Winston scored 27 points and the Spartans (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) beat the Buckeyes (21-10, 11-9) in East Lansing, Michigan to win a third straight Big Ten championship.

The Spartans shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin and they will be the second-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament behind the Badgers.

BASEBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 7, CORNELL 3: Drew Healey went 3 for 4 with two RBI as the Monks (3-7) beat the Rams (2-4) in Auburndale, Florida.

Devan Harrison earned the win in relief for the Monks, allowing two hits in three scoreless innings. Hunter Richardson went 2 for 4 with two RBI, a single and a double.

BATES, ENDICOTT SPLIT: Kevin Lucey went 2 for 4 with a home run as Bates (2-7) won the second game of a doubleheader, 9-3, to earn a split with the Gulls (4-4) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Rian Schwede pitched a shutout in the first game, and the Gulls won, 7-0.

PENN STATE HAZLETON 4, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 1: Mark Kokinda allowed just one hit in four innings as the Nittany Lions (5-3) beat the SeaWolves (11-3) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Stefan Lesco had an RBI single in the first inning for SMCC. Nick Rinaldi took the loss, allowing four runs (one earned), while striiking out six in 5 2/3 innings.

TRINITY 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Alex Shafer allowed one run in seven innings to lift the Bantams (3-0) to a win over the Huskies (0-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Dylan Hapworth went 2 for 4 with a solo home run for Southern Maine.

SOFTBALL

BATES 5, EMMANUEL 4: Janell Sato hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Bobcats (1-0) over the Saints (1-1) in Clermont, Florida.

Kirsten Pelletier pitched a complete game for Bates, striking out 11, while allowing four runs on four hits. Sato drove in a pair of runs and Eliza McNulty had a two-run single for Bates.

CATHOLIC 8, BATES 6: Katie Hurd and Sabrina Scott each hit a home run as the Cardinals (2-3) edged the Bobcats (1-1) in Clermont, Florida.

Bates fell behind 7-1 in the fifth inning, before fighting back with two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. Caroline Bass went 3 for 4 with three RBI, two coming on a home run in the sixth inning.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 17, PLYMOUTH STATE 1: Taylor Moore and Robyn Pirie scored three goals apiece as the Mules (3-1) dominated the Panthers (1-3) in Waterville.

Lyla Jones, Annie Eddy and Shannon Groskoph each added two goals, and Gianna Bruno had three assists, all in the first half.

ST. JOSEPH’S 11, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 8: Logan Champlin had five goals and an assist as the Monks (5-1) beat the Beavers (0-2) in Standish.

Molly Barr scored three goals for the Monks. Josie Ring added a goal and two assists, and Maddy Beaulieu dished out five assists.

Keilly Lynch recorded three goals for UMF.

MEN’S LACROSSE

DEAN 16, THOMAS 5: Louis Piccolo had four goals and an assist as the Bulldogs (2-1) beat the Terriers (0-2) in Waterville.

Matthew Crisco scored twice for Thomas.

